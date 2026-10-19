Europe

Russian air strike kills woman in Kyiv and hits subway station amid ‘massive’ attack

Russia ‌attacked energy facilities ‌in 11 Ukrainian regions overnight, knocking out power for tens of ​thousands of people, Ukrainian minister says

People hold placrds with portraits of their relatives, prisoners of war, during a rally at the Independence Square in Kyiv on Sunday, calling for their exchange with Russian prisoners to be speed up, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photograph: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images
People hold placrds with portraits of their relatives, prisoners of war, during a rally at the Independence Square in Kyiv on Sunday, calling for their exchange with Russian prisoners to be speed up, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photograph: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images
Mon Oct 19 2026 - 09:322 MIN READ

A Russian ‌air strike killed a woman in Ukraine’s Kyiv ‌overnight while also hitting a subway station on the left ​bank of the capital city and damaging a 25-storey residential building, mayor Vitali Klitschko said ​on Telegram on Monday.

The attack, which also saw non-residential ⁠buildings and a medical facility hit, injured ‌three ‌other ​people in Kyiv, he said. A Reuters witness heard explosions ⁠in the ​city.

Russia ‌attacked energy facilities ‌in 11 Ukrainian regions overnight into ​Monday, knocking out power for tens of ​thousands of people, Ukrainian deputy energy minister ‌Artem Nekrasov ‌said.

He ​said on the Telegram ⁠app ​that rolling ​blackouts and ‌power restriction schedules had ​been introduced for ⁠industry ⁠and businesses. The ‌Russian defence ministry said ​on Monday its forces ​had carried ⁠out a “massive ‌strike” ‌on targets ​in ⁠Kyiv and ​the ​Ukraine’s ‌capital region. It ​said the ⁠attack ⁠targeted ​military-industrial facilities, storage sites for cruise ‌missiles ⁠and drones, and data centres.

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Ukraine’s ​energy sector and its power infrastructure have been hit hard by ‌frequent Russian ⁠air attacks during more than four ‌years of war.

Meanwhile, after a brief pause, ​the US has resumed sharing critical intelligence ‌to help Ukraine defend ​against Russian missile strikes, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠said, a key ⁠to ​providing warning of the fast-moving missiles that Moscow has fired in waves.

Zelenskiy spoke with US peace envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner after the two visited Kyiv earlier this month ‌as the ⁠US administration tries to mediate a deal to end the war which Russia ‌started by invading its neighbour in 2022. – Reuters

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