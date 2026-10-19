Russian air strike kills woman in Kyiv and hits subway station amid ‘massive’ attack

A Russian air strike killed a woman in Ukraine’s Kyiv overnight while also hitting a subway station on the left bank of the capital city and damaging a 25-storey residential building, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Monday.
The attack, which also saw non-residential buildings and a medical facility hit, injured three other people in Kyiv, he said. A Reuters witness heard explosions in the city.
Russia attacked energy facilities in 11 Ukrainian regions overnight into Monday, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people, Ukrainian deputy energy minister Artem Nekrasov said.
He said on the Telegram app that rolling blackouts and power restriction schedules had been introduced for industry and businesses. The Russian defence ministry said on Monday its forces had carried out a “massive strike” on targets in Kyiv and the Ukraine’s capital region. It said the attack targeted military-industrial facilities, storage sites for cruise missiles and drones, and data centres.
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Ukraine’s energy sector and its power infrastructure have been hit hard by frequent Russian air attacks during more than four years of war.
Meanwhile, after a brief pause, the US has resumed sharing critical intelligence to help Ukraine defend against Russian missile strikes, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, a key to providing warning of the fast-moving missiles that Moscow has fired in waves.
Zelenskiy spoke with US peace envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner after the two visited Kyiv earlier this month as the US administration tries to mediate a deal to end the war which Russia started by invading its neighbour in 2022. – Reuters