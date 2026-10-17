Pope Leo to leave hospital on Saturday after lung cancer surgery

Pope Leo XIV is due to be discharged from hospital following surgery. Photograph: Getty

Pope Leo is expected ‌to leave hospital on Saturday afternoon following surgery for lung cancer, ​the Vatican said, after blood tests and chest imaging found him fit to return home.

He will lead ​prayers from his apartment at the Vatican to pilgrims in ⁠St Peter’s Square on Sunday, his ‌first ‌public engagement ​since he went into hospital.

The 71-year-old has been diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, ⁠the most ​common form of lung ​cancer, and doctors removed the lower lobe ‌of his right lung in ​an operation at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on ⁠Tuesday.

The pope’s doctors ⁠have ​said his surgery was completed successfully, without complications. They have not yet disclosed the size of the tumour or whether the disease had spread to nearby lymph nodes, key factors in determining prognosis.

The cancer ‌diagnosis for ⁠a pope known to be relatively young and energetic and who was elected ‌only in May 2025 caused shock and raised questions about ​the future shape of his ​papacy as he deals with the illness. – Reuters