The €1.6tn battle for Europe: inside the EU’s biggest budget fight in years

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said securing agreement of the EU's budget is 'at times like trying to reconcile the irreconcilable'. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

It’s hard to keep track of all the billions and trillions of euro flying around. The European Union’s 27 national leaders are trying to agree on the size of the union’s new long-term budget and how they are going to pay for it.

The negotiations will decide how much money gets set aside for Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) payments, overseas development aid and “cohesion” funding to build roads and infrastructure in poorer EU regions.

The budget showdown rolls around every seven years and grips the Brussels system when it does.

Much has changed since member states agreed the existing joint EU budget in 2020. Many leaders want more cash to be thrown at defence and security, migration control and other “new” priorities. There are plans for a bumper “competitiveness fund” to give Europe’s struggling economy a hand too.

The budget is predominately financed by contributions from national coffers and governments are not keen on increasing the amount they hand over to the European pot.

That makes for an almighty row between different coalitions of EU states, all vying to protect the parts of the budget they feel are most important.

Germany is leading the “frugals”, who want a smaller budget and for cuts to come at the expense of CAP and cohesion funds. The group of net contributors include the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and Finland (though the Finns want to protect CAP).

Speaking at the start of a two-day EU summit, Rob Jetten, the Dutch prime minister, said their plan was to “downsize and modernise” the budget.

Portugal's prime minister Luis Montenegro, Belgium's prime minister Bart De Wever, France's president Emmanuel Macron and Netherlands' prime minister Rob Jetten speaking at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen said there was “no alternative” to funnelling much more money towards defence, particularly when the Trump administration was questioning its support for Ukraine.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz and the other belt-tighteners got together for breakfast on the morning of the European Council summit, to co-ordinate their position.

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The European Commission’s initial proposal for an expansive €1.76 trillion package has been whittled down to €1.62 trillion, in a revision crafted by Ireland, playing the role of neutral EU presidency dealmaker. The frugals – dubbed by one of their own diplomats as the “sensible six” – want deeper cuts.

Europe’s eastern and southern states, led by Spain, Italy and Poland, are fighting to keep the knife away from CAP and other traditional funds.

France finds itself in the middle. Ireland has a foot in both camps too.

The fight has moved up to the level of EU leaders, where it will be refereed by European Council president António Costa, who chairs the summits.

The task at hand was “at times like trying to reconcile the irreconcilable”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

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“We have a clear end point in mind, which is December,” one senior EU official said.

The final budget will be bigger than the existing €1.2 trillion package that runs out at the beginning of 2028. Any increase may be marginal in real terms when inflation and EU debt repayments are factored in.

The discussion on Thursday was the first real clash over the budget at leader level. They will meet for another summit in Dublin next month and are likely to meet again in Brussels at the end of November.

The distance between the different positions should begin to narrow, culminating in a marathon summit to knock out a deal right before Christmas. That is Costa’s plan anyway.

The prospect of negotiations dragging on into the start of next year and beyond is very real. “We are not in a hurry, we need a good budget. If it’s not done in January, it’s not done in January,” one diplomat said.

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