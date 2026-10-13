Europe

Pope Leo taken to hospital for surgery on lung nodule

Leo said on Sunday that growth is ‘well contained’

Pope Leo XIV waves from the window of the car as he leaves the Vatican before being admitted to Rome's Gemelli University Hospital. Photograph: Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images
Pope Leo XIV waves from the window of the car as he leaves the Vatican before being admitted to Rome's Gemelli University Hospital. Photograph: Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images
Joshua McElwee
Tue Oct 13 2026 - 12:291 MIN READ

Pope Leo was taken to Rome’s ‌Gemelli hospital on Tuesday where he will have ​surgery to remove a small growth on one of his lungs, in the first ​major health issue of his 17-month tenure.

The operation ⁠will take place on Tuesday ‌afternoon, ‌the Vatican ​said in a statement.

The pope (71), said on Sunday that ⁠the ​growth, a small nodule, had ​been found on a recent ‌check-up, was “well-contained” and had been ​spotted early.

The Vatican announced the ⁠timing of the ⁠surgery ​after Leo was seen leaving the Vatican in a convoy of vehicles headed for Gemelli hospital, about 9km north of the Vatican.

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The Vatican has said ‌his recovery ⁠is expected to take about a week. All his public events ‌have been cancelled until October 20th. – Reuters

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