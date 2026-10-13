Pope Leo taken to hospital for surgery on lung nodule

Pope Leo was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Tuesday where he will have surgery to remove a small growth on one of his lungs, in the first major health issue of his 17-month tenure.
The operation will take place on Tuesday afternoon, the Vatican said in a statement.
The pope (71), said on Sunday that the growth, a small nodule, had been found on a recent check-up, was “well-contained” and had been spotted early.
The Vatican announced the timing of the surgery after Leo was seen leaving the Vatican in a convoy of vehicles headed for Gemelli hospital, about 9km north of the Vatican.
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The Vatican has said his recovery is expected to take about a week. All his public events have been cancelled until October 20th. – Reuters