Pupil shoots and wounds two teachers in France

Pupils are comforted by their parents as they leave Joseph-Lakanal high school after a teenager shot two teachers. Photograph: Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images

A French middle-school pupil shot and wounded a head teacher and a ​female staff member with a hunting rifle at a school near Marseille on Monday, causing panic as children ran for cover, the local mayor and a student said.

A supervisor at Joseph Lakanal college disarmed the 14-year-old before police arrived, Aubagne mayor ​Jean-Pierre Squillari told reporters. Both victims were hospitalised but neither suffered life-threatening injuries, he added.

There was no immediate indication that the shooting ⁠was linked to a three-week wave of protests, some violent, at high schools across ‌the ‌country. ​French president Emmanuel Macron condemned those incidents of violence on Monday.

BFM TV said the pupil entered the school with the rifle hidden in a ⁠guitar case. He was later detained ​by police.

“It’s a kid who goes to that school. ​He entered with a rifle, the investigation will determine how, and fired twice in a corridor toward the ‌principal and a teacher,” Squillari said.

One student said her maths teacher had played down the bang ⁠of the first gunshot blast as noise ⁠from nearby construction works. ​A subsequent blast was followed by an alarm and classes emptied into the corridors.

“We were panicking, we ran,” the student said. “There were two ways out: one passage to the sports hall and one passage to go outside. Survival instinct took over and I ran towards the outside.”

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, front-runner in the race to replace Macron next spring, said the government was losing control of security in schools.

“Schools, which should be sanctuaries, are now ‌places where people risk their ⁠lives. Insecurity has entered the school. Many pupils and teachers go there with a knot in their stomach.”

Macron’s education and interior ministers are due to travel to the ‌college later in the day.

Eddy Sid, spokesperson for the SGP-FO police union, told BFM TV there was no apparent link ​between the shooting and high-school protests against understaffing and lack of funding for ​schools.

There had been no blockades at the Joseph Lakanal college, he added. – Reuters