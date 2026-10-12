Kremlin rejects Ukraine’s offer of a 60-day truce and presidential elections

A destroyed drone lies in a damaged residential building following a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv on Monday. Photograph: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

The Kremlin ‌on Monday rejected a 60-day ceasefire idea proposed ‌by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to allow his country ​to hold presidential elections, saying it wanted an overall peace deal instead.

“Please tell [Russian president Vladimir] Putin, ​give us two months, 60 days of ⁠total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will ‌organise ‌elections,” ​Zelenskiy told ABC’s This Week on Sunday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠told reporters ​on Monday that Russia ​wanted a long-term peace deal rather ‌than a temporary ceasefire.

“In ​the Kremlin, both president Putin and ⁠officials at other levels ⁠have ​repeatedly stated that we do not want a ceasefire,” said Peskov. “We want long-term peace and are prepared to do everything possible to achieve it.”

Russia has long ‌pressed Ukraine ⁠to hold elections and says that its failure to do so ‌makes Zelenskiy an illegitimate leader. Elections in wartime ​are prohibited by Ukrainian ​law.

A damaged residential building following a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv on Monday. Photograph: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images.

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskiy said Russia had continued to strike Ukraine’s energy facilities even after US president Donald Trump said on Sunday that the warring countries had agreed on an energy ceasefire in the four-and-a-half-year-old war.

Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland, Zelenskiy said Ukraine had learned through media reports that Trump had secured an energy ceasefire deal with Russia which would involve a mutual pause in strikes on energy sites.

Zelenskiy said he would be willing to honour such an agreement, if Moscow did the same.

“We support it, but I have not heard approval of this proposal from the Russian side,” Zelenskiy said.

Trump’s brief social media post on Sunday claiming the purported agreement offered few details but said that the energy ceasefire took effect immediately, adding: “Do not break it!”

Yet Zelenskiy said Ukraine had been “horribly surprised” that following Trump’s “sudden but very important post”, Russia had struck numerous energy facilities including a power plant in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, as well as a gas production facility and a civilian gas station.

“It was clear that Putin does not read Truth Social,” Zelenskiy said, referring to Trump’s social media platform.

Trump previously announced a similar agreement on ceasing energy strikes that did not come to fruition.

In a social media post on September 14th, he said both countries had agreed “not to hit” each other’s energy infrastructure, but offered no details on that proposal either.

Russia has used attacks on energy facilities to deny Ukrainian civilians power, heat and running water during the war, hoping to wear down public resistance to Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian officials describe the strategy as “weaponising winter”, and fear Russia could increase the frequency of such attacks as cold weather approaches.

Cars burn after a Russian strike on a residential neighbourhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photograph: Andrii Marienko/AP

Meanwhile, Ukraine has levelled strikes against Russian energy sites such as oil refineries, sometimes deep within Russian territory, prompting Trump to blame Zelenskiy for high diesel prices on world markets.

On Friday, Trump struck a deal with Putin to import Russian diesel in an attempt to address high fuel prices just weeks in advance of US midterm elections.

On Monday, Zelenskiy said Kyiv was ready to comply with Trump’s requests to stop striking Russian refineries if Moscow halted attacks on Ukraine’s energy system, and asked Trump to press the Kremlin to agree.

He added that if Moscow does not agree to an energy ceasefire this winter, “we will respond”.

“We are waiting for the details of the conversation between the Americans and the Russians, and we are waiting to see what specific steps the Americans are ready to take,” he said.

“This energy ceasefire can work, and it can become a major step toward ending the war.”

The European Union’s top diplomat on Monday welcomed the prospect of a pause in energy strikes in Ukraine, particularly as winter approaches, but said she sees no sign that Russia would be willing to respect it.

“We haven’t yet seen that also Russia will stick to it,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said at a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

“Personally, I would also welcome that the ceasefire would include people not being killed, not only energy.”

Ukrainian and European officials reacted with dismay to Trump’s diesel deal with Putin, saying it will help fund Russia’s war effort.

Estonian foreign minister Margus Tsahkna told reporters in Luxembourg on Monday that he does not believe the deal “is actually going to change anything” in terms of fuel prices, and that it is “much more connected to the domestic situation in the US”.

Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, also pushed back on Trump’s comments on Saturday that it was time for Ukraine to get a new president and that Zelenskiy has not done enough to end the war.

The war is heading for its fifth anniversary. Photograph: Andrii Markenko/AP

She said that now is not the time to hold elections in Ukraine, at least not without a ceasefire.

On Monday, Zelensky said holding elections in Ukraine was impossible during wartime, especially with new Russian tactics involving attacks during both the day and night.

“Under such circumstances, it’s impossible to hold elections,” he said, but added that he would be ready to work towards doing so if Ukraine secured a full ceasefire lasting at least 60 days.

A Russian drone attack on the village of Pisochyn in the Kharkiv district on Sunday evening killed three people and injured nine others, including children, according to the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office.

Investigators said the attack occurred at approximately 7.25pm, striking a densely populated area near apartment buildings and food shops and sparking a fire.

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down or suppressed 89 of 121 Russian drones overnight on Monday, Ukraine’s air force said in a Telegram post.

The attack involved one Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missile and 121 drones, including 76 jet-powered Shahed-type drones, the statement said.

Strikes were recorded at 15 locations in Ukraine, while debris from drones which had been shot down fell at four locations.

The Russian defence ministry said on Monday that its air defences intercepted 151 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions as well as the illegally annexed Crimea and the waters of the Black Sea overnight.

In a separate statement, the ministry said its forces carried out drone strikes on Ukraine’s unspecified port infrastructure and a bulk carrier heading to Ukraine’s port city of Odesa with military cargo on board overnight. – Reuters/AP

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