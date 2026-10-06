Europe

Russia tells WHO there are no plague cases in Siberian city

Laboratory worker at plague research institute died last week

Daria Shipilova died on October 2nd at a regional hospital in Shelekhov. Photograph: Social Media
Daria Shipilova died on October 2nd at a regional hospital in Shelekhov. Photograph: Social Media
Tue Oct 06 2026 - 14:171 MIN READ

Russian authorities told the World Health Organisation (WHO) on ‌Tuesday that it has no cases of plague in the city of ​Irkutsk in Siberia, where a laboratory worker at a plague research institute died last week, according to a spokesperson for the ​UN health agency.

Moscow, which is required under global health rules ⁠to respond to WHO requests within 24 hours, previously ‌told ‌the ​WHO authorities were investigating whether pneumonic plague caused the death of Daria Shipilova (28).

“No case of this dangerous ⁠disease has been ​recorded in the city of ​Irkutsk, Russian Federation,” Russian authorities said in an official ‌response to a WHO ​request, read out by WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier at ⁠a Geneva press briefing.

They ⁠also ​told the UN agency they have identified the people in contact with Shipilova and that test results for dangerous infectious pathogens were negative.

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Reuters could not immediately establish if this meant that they had also tested Shipilova ‌and whether they could ⁠rule out plague in her case. The Russian diplomatic mission to the UN in Geneva ‌did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The WHO has ​previously said that the risk of ​plague to the general population appeared to be low. – Reuters

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