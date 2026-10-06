Former German spy chief arrested over alleged buying of classified information

Former BND president August Hanning arrives for the Bundestag hearing in Berlin in 2008. Photograph: Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Former ‌German foreign intelligence chief August Hanning was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of paying ‌for access to classified documents and using them to prepare an analysis for a ​foreign intelligence service, federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors did not identify the foreign intelligence service and it was not immediately clear whether the analysis reached its intended recipient.

Prosecutors allege ​that five years after his tenure as head of the BND intelligence service ⁠ended in 2005, Hanning agreed with a former BND office ‌manager ‌to ​receive confidential intelligence information in exchange for payment.

The office manager, identified as Manfred D in line ⁠with privacy rules, was ​also arrested on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said ​Manfred D is suspected of having supplied about 2,000 documents over the ‌years, including classified material intended solely ​for internal use within the BND and senior-level intelligence briefings at ⁠the chancellery.

According to prosecutors, ⁠Hanning used ​classified information supplied by Manfred D to prepare an analysis for an officer of a foreign intelligence service and for years shared political information with a representative of another foreign intelligence service.

According to information obtained by the SZ newspaper, the case does not involve Russia.

Hanning did not respond to ‌a request for comment.. The BND declined to comment and referred to prosecutors. The chancellery declined to comment.

Police carried out ‌arrests and searches in the states of Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin on ​Tuesday, and both suspects were due to appear ​before a judge at the federal court of justice, prosecutors added. – Reuters