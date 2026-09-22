Europe

US, Greenland and Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

Trump says agreement gives the US permanent control over security on Greenland

US president Donald Trump, prime minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, US secretary of state Marco Rubio and prime minister of Greenland Jens-Frederik Nielsen shake hands during the signing in New York of a security pact between the US, Denmark, and Greenland. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
US president Donald Trump, prime minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, US secretary of state Marco Rubio and prime minister of Greenland Jens-Frederik Nielsen shake hands during the signing in New York of a security pact between the US, Denmark, and Greenland. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Gram Slattery
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
Tue Sept 22 2026 - 17:441 MIN READ

US president Donald Trump and the leaders of Greenland and Denmark signed an agreement on Tuesday that permits ​a larger US military presence on Greenland and may resolve a standoff over the strategically located ⁠and mineral-rich island.

The agreement, signed during Trump’s visit to the ‌UN ‌General Assembly ​in New York, stops short of Trump’s demand that the US adopt Greenland as a US territory ⁠to head off the ​growing Arctic presence of Russia and China.

But ​the deal does permit a greater US military presence on the ‌territory, an option that emerged ​as Greenland leaders argued against a complete US takeover.

In his speech to ⁠the assembled world leaders ⁠at the ​UN before the signing ceremony, Trump said the agreement gives the US “permanent control over security and all other needs on that territory”.

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“No US adversary will ever be permitted to establish a military presence in Greenland any more, or make sensitive investments there without our express written approval,” Trump said.

Trump signed the agreement along with Danish ‌prime minister Mette Frederiksen ⁠and Greenland prime minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen in a trilateral ceremony after Trump gave his UN speech.

Frederiksen described the agreement as “a ‌deal that can “last forever” and said it underlines the importance of the Nato alliance ​and respects Greenland’s right to self-determination. – Reuters

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