Trump peace envoys Kushner and Witkoff head for Kyiv via Moscow

US president Donald Trump’s peace negotiators will visit Ukraine on Sunday after visiting Moscow, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.
Ukraine’s president said Kyiv would guarantee the safety of Russian airspace during the visit of Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow, after which they are expected to travel on to Kyiv.
He called on Russia to also halt its air attacks on Ukraine during the negotiators’ visit.
Trump said: “We have an idea for peace ... I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators.” Kushner is Trump’s son-in-law and Witkoff deals in real estate.
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The New York Times reported that Washington has asked both sides for a ceasefire during the envoys’ visit.
A Russian strike killed four people in Kamianske, a city in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast of southeastern Ukraine, the head of the regional military authority said on Saturday morning.
Five more were wounded, including a woman (30) who was placed in intensive care.
The headquarters of Ukraine’s SBU intelligence agency took a direct hit from a Russian drone on Friday. Zelenskiy said he had instructed the SBU to deliver an “appropriate, tangible response” to the strike, while the foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, described it as a “major escalation”.
Zelenskyy said: “The drone was aimed directly at the office of the head of the security service in that building.”
At least nine people were injured in Friday’s strike, according to Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko. – Guardian