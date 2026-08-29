Irish man charged in France over alleged threats to Jewish couple ‘regretted remarks’

The man 'admitted to the allegations while providing context', prosecutor Stéphanie Aouine said, adding 'he stated that he regretted his remarks' and said 'he had let his anger get the better of him'. Photograph: Ashley Tinker/New York Times

An Irish man in his 60s arrested in Avignon on Wednesday following a verbal altercation with a Jewish couple in a supermarket is to appear before a French court in October.

He will face charges of glorifying crimes against humanity and making conditional death threats, the presiding public prosecutor confirmed.

The man “admitted to the allegations while providing context”, prosecutor Stéphanie Aouine said, adding “he stated that he regretted his remarks” and said “he had let his anger get the better of him”.

In response to queries from The Irish Times, Aouine said her office had filed a motion “to place him under judicial supervision until his hearing before the criminal court”. She added “a search was conducted at his home” and “the digital media seized will be analysed promptly”.

Judicial supervision often involves the surrender of travel documents, an obligation to regularly check in with local police and the implementation of no-contact orders.

If convicted, the charges he faces can result in five years of prison time independently of one another and a fine of up to €45,000 for the first charge and up to €75,000 for the second.

The prosecutor alleged the interaction on August 11th between the Irish man, in his 60s and “with no known criminal record”, and the Jewish couple, visiting France from Australia, began as “a friendly exchange about a French soccer jersey worn by the Australian”.

“The conversation [then] veered towards Irish policy with regard to Israel,” Aouine said. The couple were then “accosted” by the man who “became aggressive and allegedly made anti-Semitic remarks”.

[ Irish man arrested over alleged anti-Semitic death threat to couple in French supermarketOpens in new window ]

A video of the alleged incident was posted online shortly after it is said to have taken place and has since circulated widely. It begins with the woman, whose face is not shown on camera, saying: “Paddy the Irishman just told us he’s sorry that Hitler didn’t finish the job.”

The video appears to have started after he is alleged to have said this. He is recorded responding to his alleged remark by saying: “You’re in Europe here.”

It then appears to show the man telling the woman: “You get the f*** away from me before I put a f***ing bullet in your head.”

Aouine detailed that the Australian woman began to film the interaction on her phone and the Irish man “attempted to end the exchange by walking away, before threatening her ... Frightened, the couple quickly left the scene.”

The man has not been named by the public prosecutor’s office, the investigating police forces or local media. This is common practice in France, where stringent restrictions are in place for reporting on ongoing criminal cases.

At least three French politicians have publicly commented on the case. French interior minister Laurent Nuñez said: “A suspect has been arrested and will be held accountable for his actions.”

“Anti-Semitism must be fought firmly and relentlessly,” added Nuñez, a former police chief in Paris whose current political post is similar to that of an Irish minister for justice.

Serge Papin, a business minister, said: “No tourist should be confronted, threatened or discriminated against because of who they are or what they believe. Anti-Semitic acts are an affront to our values and have no place in our country.”

Aurore Bergé, a gender-equality minister, said: “France will never accept anti-Semitism and hate. Our country is particularly committed [to this] especially since October 7th, 2023, and it will remain in place for as long as is necessary to ensure that no one ever has to endure hatred because of their origin.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs declined to comment.