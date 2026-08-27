Russia’s foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Moscow

Sergei Naryshkin, ‌the head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence ‌service, said on Thursday that he had held ​a “working-level meeting” with CIA director John Ratcliffe in Moscow earlier this week and ​that they had discussed unspecified and sensitive ⁠matters falling within the remit of their ‌respective ‌intelligence ​services.

Naryshkin said the fact that they had ⁠met was ​nothing unusual. US president Donald ​Trump has described Ratcliffe’s visit – which ‌came as the ​war in Ukraine drags on and ⁠as efforts ⁠to reach ​a lasting peace between the United States and Iran have stalled – as “semi-routine” and the Kremlin has not revealed what was discussed.

At least two ‌US media ⁠outlets have cited their own sources as saying Ratcliffe warned ‌Russia not to attack any Nato ​member state. Neither Washington nor ​Moscow has confirmed that. – Reuters

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