Tornado injures dozens in southwestern France

Eyewitness footage shows a massive tornado over the French village of Verzeille. Video: Denis Marechal/ Reuters

A tornado swept through ‌the Aude region of southwestern France late on Monday, ​damaging more than 300 homes and injuring dozens, authorities said.

Thirty-nine people were injured, including two ​in critical condition in the village of Pomas, ⁠local authorities said. By Tuesday morning some ‌21,000 ‌households ​were without power in southern France, including 1,600 in the ⁠Aude, local ​grid operator Enedis said.

“A tornado ​of rare intensity struck the ‌Aude region late yesterday afternoon, ​severely damaging the village of Pomas,” interior ⁠minister Laurent Nunez ⁠said ​on X.

Social media footage verified by Reuters showed the tornado swirling above the nearby village of Verzeille in Aude, late on Monday. Many of the homes caught up ‌in its ⁠path had their windows smashed.

The tornado struck as this summer’s intense heatwave ‌gave way this week to thunderstorms in many ​areas of southern France. – Reuters