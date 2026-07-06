Woman with the snake tattoo: search continues for Monaco bombing suspect

Monaco's public safety director Eric Arella holds up the red notice issued by Interpol against Anastasiia Berezovska, who is suspected of planting a bomb in Monaco that injured three people last week. Photograph: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

Some 20 years after the debut of Stieg Larsson’s fictional The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Interpol has issued a “red notice” warning over a real-world fugitive woman with a snake tattoo.

Anastasiia Berezovska (39), a Germany-based explosive expert, is the chief suspect in the parcel bomb attack on a Ukrainian oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev in Monaco last week.

The Ukrainian-born woman is accused of depositing an improvised explosive device in the millionaire’s home and detonating it from nearby as he returned from dinner at a local seaside restaurant with his son and a woman.

The device was packed with metal bolts and lead pellets, causing life-threatening injuries for the woman, requiring the amputation of both legs and resulting in serious damage to her sight and hearing.

The millionaire sustained serious injuries, according to local media reports, while his 13-year-old son was left with only minor injuries. Four other people were treated for shock and cuts after the attack.

Investigators say a suspect was seen on surveillance footage fleeing Monaco on foot to the French commune of Beausoleil. Moments earlier, shortly before the explosion, the same suspect allegedly deposited a backpack in the lobby of a building.

Monegasque police say security cameras filmed a suspect scouting the area several times before the attack while wearing the same masculine attire worn by the suspected bomber on the evening of the attack.

It was the first such attack in Monaco, the tiny principality known for its wealthy residents, high police presence and near blanket security-camera coverage.

An Interpol red warning – a locate-and-detain request to law enforcement bodies worldwide – lists as its main suspect Berezovska, who reportedly fled the Ukraine war in 2022.

She has brown hair and a tattoo on her right arm, “possibly a snake”, running from shoulder to elbow.

The red notice adds that she is sought for attempted murder; placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent; and criminal conspiracy.

German police have already searched the suspect’s home and car, near Frankfurt, but reportedly found no clues to the bombing.

One suspected motive is revenge for Yermolaiev’s alleged wine business activities in the Crimean peninsula, annexed illegally by Russia in 2014 and now subject of international sanctions.

Yermolaiev is now a property developer and Cypriot citizen after renouncing his Ukrainian nationality in 2019.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry says its embassy in France had been in touch with Monaco’s authorities to assist with identification and its investigation.

The wife of the millionaire told a Ukraine broadcaster that she was not in Monaco at the time of the blast and was uninjured. Prince Albert of Monaco described the attack as a “heinous crime” and a “shock to the entire Monaco community”.