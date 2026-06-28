The French interior minister was on his way ‌to the ⁠scene. Photograph: Milhet/Hans Lucas /AFP via Getty Images

Eleven people were killed when a small plane ​crashed in the northeastern French town of Tomblaine on Sunday, the local prefecture ​said.

The plane belonged to a parachutist school. ⁠The pilot and all 10 passengers - ‌five ‌students ​and five instructors - died in the accident, the prefecture said.

The ⁠French ​interior minister was on ​his way to the scene, the ‌interior ministry said.

Yves ​Seguy, the regional prefect, told broadcaster ⁠BFM the aircraft ⁠appeared ​to suffer damage before plunging vertically to the ground. The crash occurred in a built-up area near a shopping centre.

“Give or take a few meters ‌and the ⁠accident could have caused collateral casualties,” Seguy said.

The local prosecutor ‌did not immediately respond to a request for ​comment. - Reuters