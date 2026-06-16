Russian frigate reportedly fires warning shots at British yacht in Channel

The report comes a few days after the UK seized a Russia-linked oil tanker, the Smyrtos (above) off the coast of the Isle of Wight. Photograph: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The British ministry of defence is investigating reports that a Russian frigate, the Admiral Grigorovich, fired warning shots within 500m of a British yacht sailing a little over 32km south of the Isle of Wight.

No injuries or damage have been reported by the yacht, which is continuing its journey. A boat from HMS Tyne has visited the yacht to gather details and check the crew are safe.

The incident comes a few days after the UK seized a Russia-linked oil tanker off the coast of the Isle of Wight, the first time British forces have led the seizure of a sanctioned vessel since the start of the war against Ukraine.

The British ministry of defence said: “We are investigating reports of an incident in the Channel”. However, defence sources said they were viewing this an isolated episode, not linked to the UK interception of the Smyrtos. – The Guardian