One dead and several injured after large Russian missile attack on Kyiv

A woman seen on a smoke-filled road beside heavily damaged buildings following Russian strikes in Kyiv on May 24th. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/ AFP via Getty Images

Kyiv came under a large Russian drone and missile attack early Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said, hours after president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the US embassy warned of an imminent strike.

At least one person was killed and 21 injured, including three in serious condition, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Authorities in the capital said missile debris fell in at least three city districts, and that residential buildings, vehicles and a warehouse were damaged in the attack.

Air raid sirens also sounded in several other regions of Ukraine, local authorities reported.

Ukraine’s air defence issued a ballistic missile and drone strike alert, asking civilians to seek shelter, while Nato scrambled jets in Poland.

Zelenskiy said on social media earlier that Ukraine received intelligence, including from the US and European partners, that Russia was preparing a ballistic missile attack on Ukraine. – Bloomberg