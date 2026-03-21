Hundreds of thousands of Czechs rally in anti-government protest

Protesters hold up a banner depicting Czech prime minister Andrej Babis as puppet master to his coaliton partners Tomio Okamura, Filip Turek and Petr Macinka, and reading 'One agent rules them all', as they take part in a rally on Saturday in Prague. Photograph: Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of people rallied in the Czech capital of Prague in a demonstration against the cabinet led by billionaire prime minister Andrej Babis.

About 250,000 gathered on Saturday, according to an estimate by the organiser, a liberal movement that said the protest aimed to highlight concerns about alleged democratic backsliding.

It’s the second big rally in Prague opposing the current cabinet following an event on February 1st, when 90,000 gathered in reaction to a government spat with president Petr Pavel. The demonstrations were triggered by public concerns over Babis’s alliance with two fringe parties, which have forced him to perform a balancing act between a pro-western foreign policy and his partners’ nationalist agenda at home.

Speakers at Saturday’s event warned against pushing the Czech Republic down the path of Hungary and Slovakia – two fellow central European countries that have clashed with the European Union.

Protesters started ​arriving hours before the rally began at Letna plain overlooking the historic centre, where many waved Czech and EU flags. Organisers estimated the turnout at around 250,000 people.

“I’m here ​because I care about my country’s future,” said 22-year-old Tomas Chaloupka. “It upsets me that the ⁠current government is trying to manipulate the free and independent media, and freedom ‌and ‌democracy ​are paramount.”

Babis and his populist ANO party returned to power in December after four years in opposition, ⁠leading a government with right-wing and ​far-right parties.

Protest organisers Milion Chvilek (Million ​Moments for Democracy) have warned the country could head the way of Slovakia or ‌Hungary, central European neighbours that ​have clashed with the EU executive over rule-of-law issues.

“We don’t want to ⁠be Hungary,” teacher Hana Malanikova ⁠said. “We don’t ​want to follow the Slovak Republic’s path. So it’s time to wake up.”

Protesters flash the victory sign as they take part in the 'We Will Not Let Our Future Be Stolen' anti-government demonstration, at Letna Plain, Prague. Photograph: Martin Divisek/EPA

Babis has rejected similarities with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban or Slovak prime minister Robert Fico, and has often taken a more pragmatic approach in dealings with Brussels compared with his two counterparts.

Still, critics have pointed to proposed changes in public media funding as a potential threat to their independence. The government plans to scrap monthly licence fees and will finance public broadcasters directly from the state budget, raising concerns about political influence. Coalition officials have argued state funding of public media is common elsewhere in Europe.

The party of Babis, who built a chemical and agricultural empire before entering politics more than a decade ago, won its largest ever victory in the October ballot. His three-way coalition holds 108 seats in the 200-member parliament. – Bloomberg/Reuters