‘We’re in survival mode’: Crews battle cold and missiles to save Ukraine’s grid

The wind chill was -13 degrees and dropping on the morning Eduard Kashkov layered on his company-issued gear – thick coat and coveralls, thermals and wool socks – and set out across the snow to crank on the generator. Through the front gate, a woman in a red parka was pulling her child towards school on a sled.

He had arrived in Irpin, a suburb just outside of Kyiv, from his home in Rivne the previous evening. To make the five-hour drive from western Ukraine as economical as possible, he picked up two colleagues on the way, jamming them into his black Skoda Superb alongside jars of preserved vegetables and food cooked by his wife. They worked in two-week shifts for the country’s largest private energy company, DTEK, and bunked together in employee housing.

It was late January, and Russia had pounded Ukraine’s energy grid to the brink of failure. At a thermal power plant in the western Lviv region, snow flurried through gashes ripped in the ceiling by a recent missile strike. A DTEK spokesman called the view “scary and amazing,” remarking that he’d never seen snow inside such a plant.

Millions in Kyiv were without heat or power as temperatures hovered below freezing – the coldest winter in more than a decade and a half. The office of Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that, based on cell phone records, at least 600,000 people had fled the capital.

Ice slicked the streets and sidewalks; it gleamed on clothes lines and cemented car doors shut, loosened only with scrapers or kettles of hot water. Residents heated bricks on gas-powered stovetops to warm their apartments. Children slept in their snowsuits.

Eduard Kashkov, an energy worker in Ukraine. Photograph: DTEK

Engineers inspect a damaged electrical equipment on a pylon in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Dan Bashakov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

More than 600 DTEK crews were working nonstop to restore utilities across Ukraine. The situation was most dire in Kyiv, where ballistic missiles had slammed into energy infrastructure unimpeded after Ukraine ran out of US-provided interceptor missiles for its Patriot systems. By the tail-end of winter, Russia would hurl more than 19,000 drones, 15,000 aerial bombs and 730 missiles, primarily aimed at Ukraine’s energy sector.

One European energy official, who is not authorised to comment publicly, likened the situation to “putting bandages on top of duct tape ... There’s only so many times you can patch up the system, and it’s more fragile each time.”

Still, it was the job of 56-year-old Kashkov to try.

Before Ukraine gained independence in 1991, the crew foreman was a 17-year-old recruit in the Soviet army. That was the last time he’d suffered frostbite, nearly losing the tips of his ears and nose to the cold. He remembered enlisting in the military out of a sense of duty, the same ethos that led him in 1989 to become a utility worker – what many now consider to be Ukraine’s second front.

In four years of full-scale war, Kashkov had seen the Kremlin repeatedly try to make his country’s biggest cities unlivable, blitzing them with bombs and knocking out the heat and power. His job was so vital – and dangerous – that some of his colleagues didn’t bother leaving their sandbag-barricaded control rooms when air alarms screamed of incoming missiles.

More than 400 energy workers had died since February 2022, DTEK said. In their honour, the company launched a campaign, “Fight for the light,” complete with branded sweatshirts of a utility crewman standing shoulder to shoulder with a soldier and a firefighter.

Kashkov had never seen a wartime winter this brutal. Not even his company housing had consistent power. An app on his phone showed him when it would likely come back on. Much later, about dinnertime, if it was to be trusted. Nothing was predictable, not even the power schedule. The pastel-painted bedroom he shared, split by three twin mattresses, remained dark. Grey morning light filtered through the curtains. Everything he touched was cold, his breath visible even inside.

“When we have electricity, we have it,” he said simply.

The generator was too expensive to run constantly, so Kashkov conserved diesel for a few hours in the morning and in the evening. Clapping his hands together for warmth, he started it with a rumble. For now, the lights of the house blinked yellow.

Residents in Kyiv left without power come to charge devices and receive a hot meal at a mobile heating point. Photograph: Elise Blanchard/Getty Images

Emergency response

After brewing coffee, Kashkov and his crew packed up their work trucks, plucking hammers and welding tools from a wooden crate of equipment in the garage. They heaved a distribution box into the truck bed, metal shrieking against metal. It was snowing again; their shoulders freckled in white. Drifts deepened on the tin roof, where icicles knifed the eaves.

The crew was normally assigned to connect new customers to the grid, but they hadn’t done that type of work in weeks. As winter – and the energy crisis – deepened, the men were repurposed into an emergency response team, sent out to make repairs and coax pieces of the system back online.

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Though Russia historically targeted state-run generation facilities and high-voltage substations, attacks on all types of energy infrastructure had intensified. The consequences rippled through companies like DTEK, which distributes electricity to end users, among other things. Chief executive Maxim Timchenko called it “the hardest [winter] in living memory ... We are existing in survival mode.”

For two to three months, Kyiv “hasn’t gone a single day without an attack,” Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Industry Research Center in Ukraine, said in an interview. The Soviet-era facilities are well-mapped and can’t be hidden from Moscow, he continued, and recurring attacks had shrunk the generation capacity of the capital to a quarter of what was needed, leaving more than half the city in the dark. Some days brought less than four hours of electricity.

During Ukraine’s coldest days, when temperatures dipped to -20 degrees, the country was left with a peak deficit of six to seven gigawatts of energy – the equivalent of the winter consumption of Denmark or the Baltic States during periods of highest demand. Essentially, if those countries found themselves in Ukraine’s situation, the entire population would be powerless.

“For some time, Ukraine will have to live with power cut schedules,” Mariia Tsaturian, a spokeswoman at the Ukraine Facility Platform, an initiative launched in 2024 to support European integration, said in March. “It is difficult to say how long this will last.”

Employees of DTEK carry out emergency repair work at a substation damaged by Russian shelling in Odesa, Ukraine. Photograph: Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rolling blackouts across the Kyiv region had forced residents into more than 1,000 government-operated warming tents, powered by generators. At one in Irpin, on the region’s northwest edge, extension cords twisted across the domed plastic ceiling, avoiding the snowmelt pooling on the floor. Here it was warm, even balmy. There wasn’t much to do but sit and wait. Perched in folding chairs, more than a dozen people stared blankly as each new arrival unzipped the tent flap, letting in prickles of cold air and the shush of traffic.

Tamara Nemchenko (84), hunched over her cell phone, tethered to an outlet. She wore a pale blue hat, her thick parka tossed over the neighbouring chair. This was one of the “fiercest” winters she’d ever seen. She lived with her disabled daughter, paralysed and suffering from cerebral palsy, on the first floor of an apartment building that hadn’t seen heat or electricity in 24 hours. They had moved in 2019 from Ukraine’s Donetsk region, currently at the centre of US-led talks over whether Ukraine should cede land for peace. Once her phone was charged, she’d return home to feed her daughter an early lunch.

“Maybe [the power] is on now, I would not know,” Nemchenko said. “It’s cold, we put on more clothes and bury it.”

A few miles away, Kashkov’s crew was almost ready. He ducked back inside the house, the wet stamp of his boots tracking down the hallway. He returned with a cell phone crunched between his shoulder and ear, a helmet stacked on a binder of paperwork in one arm. As he spoke into the phone, finalising the details of Work Order #65, he slotted a cigarette out of its carton and lit it. Gold fillings glinted on his teeth, each exhale making a cloud in the air.

At his command, the crew departed.

That day, they were continuing the work of a previous team, installing the distribution box in a quiet neighbourhood of about 40 homes. When the electricity finally began flowing again, the household demand – created by high-energy appliances like ovens, water heaters, fridges and electric heaters – was so great that it caused a surge, frying the substation and sending it back offline. The new box would help.

Cutting through the pine forests of Irpin, the crew passed stacks of destroyed cars on the city’s outskirts. The bullet-ridden doors were now rusted and snow-covered, a relic of Russian occupation in early 2022. Some of the war’s most brutal war crimes had occurred in neighbouring Bucha, a 20-minute drive away. Kashkov could still remember how these vehicles had looked four years before, the word “children” freshly spray-painted on their sides, a desperate plea by evacuating parents to save their family’s lives.

Ukrainians have been forced to cope with widespread heat and electricity outages caused by Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

He’d returned to Irpin that spring, after the Russian army retreated, and moved back into his company housing to help restore power. He found that electrical cuts had killed the coffee tree he’d been growing in a sunny window. So much had been destroyed during that time.

He hated the sight of those cars and what they represented.

Unexploded bombs

“How is everyone feeling today?” Kashkov asked.

Binder open in his hands, the men formed a ring around him at the work site. He warned them that it was slippery: they needed to pay attention and watch their step. They shouldn’t venture into the surrounding fields, possibly laced with unexploded bombs. If the air alarms sounded, all work would immediately stop so they could find shelter.

Kashkov knew the risk all too well. War was partially about luck – right place, wrong time. Once, while repairing a transformer shredded by a rocket, another landed 30 metres away, about the distance of a basketball court. He was inspecting the damage when a third slammed into the ground. Too close of a call.

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“Everything is going to be good,” he reassured the crew, breaking up the huddle.

They emptied thin metal bars from the truck bed, then balanced them on a chunk of ice, creating a makeshift welding station. The bars would clamp the distribution box on to its pole. Heating the metal, they contorted it into the proper shape. Sparks sizzled in the air and liquefied the snow.

Kashkov hooked eyeglasses over ears gone red in the wind, jotting down notes in his binder. He wasn’t wearing gloves. His crew planned to work through lunch, another 12-hour day. He looked up as a man in a grey beanie approached and asked when they’d be finished.

Repair works at an energy facility destroyed in a Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Viacheslav Madiievskyi/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Tomorrow,” Kashkov told him.

“If tomorrow there is no power, we will come and block off the road,” said the man, who declined to give his name. He had a nine-year-old daughter at home and space heaters that wouldn’t work without electricity. For warmth, he and his wife had been running their gas oven.

Kashkov apologised: “I work where I have to work. I’m not planning who has power and who doesn’t.”

“The things you are doing don’t fix our issue,” the man shouted, enraged.

Kashkov understood his frustration. At home in Rivne, the outages had become normal. Half a day without electricity, often more. It made it difficult to plan one’s life. He and his wife Inna, also an energy worker at a regional facility, kept their fireplace roaring, providing both heat and light. They worried about their 23-year-old son Taras, who’d joined them in the family industry, starting off as an electrician with DTEK before getting promoted to senior engineer. He had the same steely eyes and resolve as his father.

Eduard Kashkov with his son Taras, both energy workers in Ukraine. Photograph: DTEK

Their job felt like a calling – one that had recently earned Kashkov a special medal of honour. Tucked in a red velvet box, it was awarded by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a fancy ceremony. But the work wasn’t always appreciated. Sometimes it turned violent, with Kashkov ending shifts with a call to the local police. Still, he said later, “we chose this profession knowing what we were choosing.”

He knew that this winter had pushed Ukrainians past the threshold of the resilience they’d come to be known for. The situation was particularly bad on Kyiv’s left bank. On the eastern shore of the Dnipro river, Russia had tried to cleave it from the rest of the city. With elevators non-functional during blackouts, young families and the elderly were often trapped in high-rise buildings, only darkness and fog out their windows.

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Ambulance crews had recently been forced to scale 22 floors to haul a 20-stone patient in coronary distress out of an apartment. At the National Cancer Institute of Ukraine, surgeries were performed using generators, and patients underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatment bundled in blankets. “What God gives you, you have to live through,” said one patient with stage three breast cancer. From a northern village near the Russian border, she’d been hiding her condition at home.

It wasn’t just about having no power for tea kettles, hair dryers and phone chargers – but having no power over their fates, over the war, over an ever-deepening winter.

At the job site, Kashkov thanked the man for his concerns and took a few steps away. Sometimes it was best not to engage. Nearly four decades on the job had taught him that people were just people – rarely fully good or fully bad. They just were.

Electricians in Ukraine repair power lines severed during a Russian attack last month. Photograph: Pavlo Pakhomenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Russia’s crosshairs

Almost 6pm, and the snow was still falling.

Kashkov’s crew had finished installing the distribution box, but it would take another day to get it running. They packed up their tools and prepared to head back, the truck headlights reflecting off the protective yellow striping on their sleeves and pant legs. The neighbourhood of houses were dim outlines in the night-time.

Warmth huffed out the vents of their truck and melted the shoulders of their ice-covered coats. Out the windshield, snow streaked silver through the forest. Someday, when peace arrived, Kashkov wanted to walk through these woods, hunting for mushrooms in the sun with his colleagues, filling up buckets to bring home to their families.

He wanted to plant a new coffee tree in a pot on the windowsill and fly to the United States with his son to study the American electrical grid. The winter was far from over – by its end, not a single Ukrainian thermal power plant, hydroelectric power plant, combined heat and power plant or high-voltage substation would evade Russia’s crosshairs – but he couldn’t think about that.

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Soon, they’d peel off their heavy uniforms and store them in the sauna. With no electricity to run it, the room had become additional storage, with bags of garden-grown onions, carrots and potatoes strewn across the floor. Their layers shed, they’d become regular men again. After dinner – a home-cooked meal reheated in the microwave by one of the crewmen – Kashkov would settle at his desk, writing reports until 1am. He savoured the calm, the silence.

Soon enough.

They pulled up to the house. The windows were still dark.