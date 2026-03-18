Poland political gridlock threatens public finances with uncertainty, ratings agency warns

Political struggles of the prime minister Donald Tusk's junior coalition partners make a second Tusk term unlikely. Photograph: Wojtek Radwanski/ AFP via Getty Images

Poland is plunging into an era of policy “gridlock” and economic uncertainty, ratings agency Fitch has warned, amid growing political standoff between the two country’s main political camps.

The agency warning on Wednesday follows days of insults and finger-pointing between the Polish government and the national conservative president, Karol Nawrocki, after the latter vetoed Polish participation in a key EU common defence programme.

The national conservative head of state blocked a Bill on participation in the EU Safe programme, and almost €44 billion in loans for Poland, arguing it created financial insecurity and would make Warsaw subservient to Brussels and Berlin on security and defence questions.

Prime minister Donald Tusk disputes those claims and has vowed to pursue the loans by other means. The Trump-allied president’s veto, he added, had left “Poles wondering whether this is treason [or] the work of lobbyists” – a nod to a Safe procurement ban on non-EU – read US – defence products.

Poland’s foreign minister Radosław Tomasz called the president a “liar and a coward” who was subservient to the political whims – and personal grudges – of opposition leader Jarosław Kaczyński, his political backer.

“The president submitted to Kaczyński,” said Sikorski, “and Kaczyński hates Tusk more than he loves Poland”.

Kaczyński has weighed into the war by warning that Tusk’s efforts to circumvent the veto were proof he was “implementing a plan for German domination” of Poland.

In an unusual intervention, a European Commission spokesman said internal political spats in Poland jeopardised common European defence: “Security on the eastern flank cannot be a matter of domestic political manoeuvring.”

Leading financial analysts have criticised the president’s Safe veto given Poland would have been by far its biggest beneficiary, with an entitlement to nearly a third of the total €150 billion loan pool.

On Wednesday, Fitch agreed with the Tusk administration, saying the EU was offering loans on favourable terms, “especially under current volatile market conditions” which could, in turn, “help ease debt service pressures”.

President Karol Nawrocki blocked a Bill on participation in the EU Safe programme, and almost €44 billion in loans for Poland, arguing it created financial insecurity. Photograph: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images

The ratings agency dismissed an alternative plan presented by Nawrocki as “volatile” while the Tusk plan B necessitated by the presidential veto would bring higher costs for a lower return – and contribute to a “steep increase in public debt”.

Poland’s public finances are likely to loom large in the run-up to next year’s general election. So far, presidential vetoes – running at an average of almost one a week – have compounded Tusk administration efforts to rule and roll back reforms of the previous PiS (Law and Justice party) government that brought Warsaw into open conflict with Brussels.

While Tusk’s ruling Civic Coalition leads PiS by eight points in polls, political struggles of the prime minister’s junior coalition partners make a second Tusk term unlikely.

The path back to power is equally uncertain for PiS, given deep antipathy between two extremist parties on the far-right which command a fifth of the vote between them.

The defence row is just the latest in a series of Nawrocki policy vetoes on everything from cryptoassets to chaining up dogs. His approach guarantees headlines but has divided public opinion: a survey out last week found 44 per cent of Poles think the president is abusing his far-reaching veto powers while 40 per cent back his approach.

[ Polish government plans anti-drone system with EU loans despite president’s vetoOpens in new window ]

Some analysts see the 46-year-old’s liberal use of vetoes as part of a plan to position himself as the leader of Poland’s Maga-aligned national conservative camp in advance of 2027 parliamentary elections.

If so, they say Kaczyński, Poland’s unrivalled right-wing politician for two decades, may yet come to regret backing Nawrocki for president last year.

Asked last week who they regard as leader of Poland’s political right-wing, Nawrocki came first with nearly 29 per cent support – 10 points ahead of Kaczyński.