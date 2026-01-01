Historic church in Amsterdam gutted by fire amid firework-fuelled new year violence

A deconsecrated Amsterdam church built about 150 years ago was engulfed in flames in the early hours of New Year’s Day, prompting widespread evacuations and causing extensive damage to the cultural monument.

There were no initial reports of casualties at the Vondelkerk, but there were two deaths elsewhere in the Netherlands after new year firework celebrations.

The fire at the Vondelkerk broke out around 12.45am, sending flames shooting through its historic neo-Gothic spire.

The blaze swiftly ravaged its roof and collapsed its tower, and strong winds blew sparks and burning debris into the surrounding area.

Authorities reported that the fire had been brought under control by about 11am and said the church walls would remain standing.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known. A police and fire service investigation, which was set to begin on Thursday, could take weeks, said Marco de Leeuw, a spokesperson for the Amsterdam-Amstelland Safety Region.

The blaze occurred during new year celebrations, and there had been many fireworks in the area, spurring speculation online that they could have caused the disaster.

The Vondelkerk church on fire early on New Year's Day. Photograph: Laurens Niezen/Getty

Nearby homes were evacuated overnight, and their power supply was cut off. A makeshift shelter was set up to house the displaced, taking in dozens of people at one point in the night.

Separately, two people died in ​the Netherlands in fireworks accidents and there were scattered instances of violence as ‍the country celebrated the new year.

The Netherlands traditionally rings in the new year with people setting off their own fireworks, which causes hundreds ‌of injuries and millions of euros in damage every year.

Several people were detained over reckless use of fireworks during new year celebrations at Dam Square, Amsterdam. Video: Anadolu

This year, ⁠250 people were arrested on New Year’s Eve and ‌in ​several towns ‍riot police were deployed, police said.

“The impact of heavy fireworks and arson this New Year’s Eve in some areas was utterly devastating. The targeted ⁠violence against emergency services and police was intense again,” police said ⁠in a statement.

The ⁠fireworks accidents killed a 38-year-old man in Aalsmeer, close to Amsterdam, and a boy from Nijmegen, ‍a town in the east of the country, police said.

Damage to the tower of the Vondelkerk church in Amsterdam following the fire. Photograph: Koen van Weel/Getty

Amsterdam’s Vondelkerk was built in the 1870s, according to Stadsherstel, a local urban restoration group, and was once used for Catholic worship. It had fallen into disrepair by the late 1970s and was renovated for use in cultural events and other functions.

Pierre Cuypers, the Dutch architect responsible for the Dutch capital’s Rijksmuseum and Central Station, designed the structure.

This is not the first fire to hit the church: The original spire was lost in a 1904 blaze, according to Stadsherstel. – The New York Times and agencies

