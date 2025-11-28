Europe

Blow to Zelenskiy as chief of staff resigns amid corruption investigation

Development may further weaken Ukrainian president at a pivotal moment in peace talks

Ukraine's president recently appointed Andriy Yermak – a polarising figure who has accumulated unprecedented power as head of staff – to lead his team in peace talks with the Trump administration. Photograph: Elodie Le Maou/AFP /Getty Images)
Christopher Miller in Kyiv
Fri Nov 28 2025 - 15:562 MIN READ

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday evening that his powerful and polarising chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, had resigned from his post after anti-corruption officials raided his residence and offices earlier in the day.

In an evening address, Zelenskiy said that Yermak had “written a resignation letter”, and added that he was “grateful to Andriy for always presenting the Ukrainian position in the negotiation track exactly as it should be”.

But the president said that Ukraine now needs “unity”, adding that “there should be no reason to be distracted by anything other than defending Ukraine”.

About a dozen officials from National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (Nabu) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (Sapo) conducted the search before dawn in Kyiv’s highly secure Government quarter, the agencies said in a joint statement.

The development is likely to further weaken Zelenskiy at a pivotal moment for Ukraine, as he seeks to reassure western partners that he is rooting out entrenched corruption.

It also comes as US president Donald Trump puts renewed pressure on Kyiv to accept a peace deal.

The raid follows other searches related to a major graft probe, called “Operation Midas”, that has embroiled Zelenskiy’s cabinet, toppled several senior Government officials and led to a warrant for the arrest of the president’s former business partner, who has fled the country.

The case has heightened concern among Kyiv’s western allies over persistent corruption as Ukraine continues to seek substantial financial and military support.

This is a developing story

