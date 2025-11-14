Massive Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv injures at least 11

Russian forces launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv early on Friday, striking residential buildings and triggering explosions and fires in districts throughout the Ukrainian capital, officials said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 11 people were injured. Four were being treated in hospital, including a pregnant woman and one person in a very serious condition.

Officials said falling debris and fires damaged high-rise apartment buildings, a school, a medical facility and administrative buildings in areas scattered throughout the city of three million people.

“The Russians are hitting residential buildings. There are a great many damaged multi-storey apartment buildings, in practically every district,” Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He said both drones and missiles had been deployed and emergency crews were dispatched to several neighbourhoods.

Mr Klitschko said Kyiv’s heating system had also sustained damage, with service interrupted in one district. He warned of possible disruptions to power and water supplies.

The mayor said three high-rise residential buildings were damaged in the Dniprovskyi district east of the Dnipro River, with nine residents evacuated from a building that was set ablaze.

Two buildings were damaged in the nearby Desnyanskyi district and five more in the historic Podil district on the opposite bank. Several buildings suffered fire damage.

Pictures posted on social media showed different sites in flames and residents gathering in rubble-strewn streets outside apartment buildings.

The governor of Kyiv region outside the capital said drone and missile attacks injured one person and triggered fires in several localities.

Ukraine’s air force reported that Russian drones and guided bombs were targeting several other regions.

[ The Irish expert helping Ukraine reclaim its dead: ‘You feel responsibility to every one of them’Opens in new window ]

Meanwhile, Russia’s FSB security service said on Friday that it had thwarted a Ukrainian plot to assassinate an unnamed top Russian government official and accused Kyiv of planning similar attacks in other parts of the country.

The FSB said in a statement that the Ukrainian plot had aimed to kill the official when they visited their relatives’ graves at a Moscow cemetery.

Reuters could not independently verify the FSB’s assertion, but Ukraine has targeted Russian military and other officials inside Russia since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025