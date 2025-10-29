Ukraine struggling to hold eastern city of Pokrovsk, military analysts say

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) shows a medal as he visits servicemen who were wounded during the Russian military action in Ukraine, at a military hospital in Moscow on October 29, 2025. Photograph: Kristina Kormilitsyna/Getty Images

Ukrainian forces are struggling to fend off intensifying Russian advances around the eastern city of Pokrovsk, military and open-source analysts said on Wednesday.

Moscow’s troops have in recent weeks closed in on the key logistics hub after more than a year of grinding advances, which Kyiv says have come at a staggering human cost to Russia.

In a statement, Ukraine’s 7th Corps said Russian forces had deployed some 11,000 troops in an attempt to encircle the greater Pokrovsk area.

Enemy groups that had already infiltrated the city were attempting to push further north and northwest, it said.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said about 200 Russian troops were in various parts of the city, whose capture he said would be critical for Moscow to demonstrate it has the upper hand on the battlefield.

Capturing Pokrovsk, as well as Kostiantynivka to its northeast, would give Moscow a platform to drive towards the two biggest remaining Ukrainian-controlled cities in Donetsk.

Also on Wednesday, Ukrainian open-source group DeepState said Russia has been able to break a military logistics route to the neighbouring city of Myrnohrad through infantry ambushes and drone attacks.

It warned that Ukraine would need to deploy a brigade-level force, rather than smaller units, to block further enemy infiltration of Pokrovsk.

“The situation in Pokrovsk is on the verge of critical and continues to deteriorate to the point that fixing everything may be too late,” the group said.

It also posted what it said was footage of Ukrainian forces destroying a Russian flag that had been briefly hoisted over the city gates.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Ukrainian forces were surrounded in Pokrovsk and in the northeastern city of Kupiansk. Ukraine’s military rejected the claim about Kupiansk as “fantasies”.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the battlefield reports.

Moscow has stepped up a battlefield offensive amid a stalled US-led diplomatic effort to end the war, now in its fourth year. The Kremlin has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine cede its entire Donbas region, where Pokrovsk is located, as a precondition for any peace talks - something Kyiv has rejected.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mr Zelenskiy said Russia’s year-long effort to capture Pokrovsk showed that it was unable to accomplish its goal of militarily seizing the rest of the region.

“That’s why the fact that we hold Pokrovsk and that they continue to put off the plans for their campaign proves to the world that they are lying.” - Reuters

