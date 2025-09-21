Europe

Russian military plane entered airspace over Baltic Sea on Sunday, German air force says

Incident comes two days after Nato said three Russian fighter jets were intercepted in Estonian airspace

Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photograph: Mikhail Sinitsyn/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Sun Sept 21 2025 - 15:28

Germany’s air force on Sunday sent two Eurofighters to track a Russian IL-20m military aircraft that had entered neutral airspace over the Baltic Sea, it said, before handing the escort over to Nato partners in Sweden.

“Once again, our quick reaction alert force, consisting of two Eurofighters, was tasked by Nato with investigating an unidentified aircraft without a flight plan or radio contact in international airspace,” Germany’s air force said in a statement.

“It was a Russian IL-20M reconnaissance aircraft. After visual identification, we handed over escort duties for the aircraft to our Swedish Nato partners and returned to Rostock-Laage.”

Nato’s North Atlantic Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss Russia’s violation of Estonian airspace, two officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Tallinn said three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets had entered Estonian airspace without permission on Friday and stayed for a total of 12 minutes before they were forced to withdraw. - Reuters

