France strike: Nationwide industrial action adds to pressure for new PM

Protesters take part in a demonstration in the streets of Nantes, western France, on Thursday. Photograph: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Teachers, transport workers, hospital staff, pharmacists and public sector workers have gone on strike in France, as trade unions make a rare show of unity to put pressure on the new prime minister, Sébastien Lecornu, to rethink budget cuts and act on wages, pensions and public services.

About 800,000 people were expected to join marches across the country on Thursday, in what was expected to be one of the biggest strike days in years. Schools, rail and air transport were affected. Up to 80,000 police were deployed across France from the early morning.

By 7am, several bus depots had been blockaded in Paris and northern France, as well as high school blockades in the east of the capital and Amiens in the Somme and Le Havre in Normandy. Rail transport was disrupted across France.

A total of 250 marches were planned nationwide as trade unions led demonstrations.

French students block the entrance to Maurice-Ravel School in Paris as part of the nationwide day of protests and strikes on Thursday. Photograph: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Mr Lecornu must address the anger felt in France, said Perrine Mohr of the moderate CFDT trade union in the northern Hauts-de-France region, speaking on local public radio, Ici. She said since Mr Macron came to power in 2017, “we have had a government that is pro-business, with tax relief and unconditional assistance to businesses. What we’re asking is that the future government is more pro-workers and pro-citizens.”

The day of demonstrations comes at a time of political crisis in France after Mr Macron last week named his close ally Lecornu as the third prime minister in a year – after the previous two, François Bayrou and Michel Barnier – were ousted by parliament amid bitter disagreements over the budget.

Mr Lecornu, who begins his term in office with very low popularity ratings for a new prime minister, had served as defence minister in the previous two ousted governments and is struggling to convince opposition parties that he is bringing anything new, despite promising a “profound break” with past politics.

Mr Lecornu was appointed after his centrist predecessor, Mr Bayrou, lost a confidence vote on September 8th over his unpopular plan for a €44 billion budget squeeze and austerity programme to reduce France’s public debt.

He has said he will ditch Mr Bayrou’s unpopular proposal to scrap two public holidays. But trade unions are concerned that other elements of Mr Bayrou’s budget cuts, such as a freeze on most welfare spending, could be maintained.

Mr Lecornu has only weeks to come up with a budget text and form another minority government. He has to avoid any budget being immediately rejected by opposition parties, which could call a vote of no confidence and oust him from office.

A placard of France's newly appointed Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu with a slogan using a play on words on his surname followed by "the good doggy of the Elysee" at a demonstration in Nantes on Thursday. Photograph: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Since Mr Macron called a sudden snap election in June 2024, the French parliament has been split between the left, the far right and the centre with no absolute majority. This has resulted in repeated deadlock over the budget.

On Wednesday, Mr Lecornu met opposition parties as he consulted on the budget before appointing a new government. The 39-year-old’s background was on the traditional right before he joined Macron’s centrists, and he is likely to keep in place any new government’s co-operation with the traditional right-wing party, Les Républicains, as well as maintaining Mr Macron’s legacy of pro-business economic policy.

But if Mr Lecornu is to avoid being ousted in a no-confidence vote, he is under pressure to find some way of appealing to the Socialist party, so observers believe they may at least agree a non-aggression pact not to immediately vote to oust him.

The socialists met Mr Lecornu on Wednesday and called for “an end to harsh budget cuts” saying they wanted “fair contributions from the wealthiest” and more policies to help French people make ends meet.

But the left-wing delegation emerged saying Mr Lecornu had not said much about his plans. “We’ll see what he says in the coming days,” the socialist leader, Olivier Faure, told reporters. Mr Faure said if Mr Lecornu was not willing to listen the socialists could join a future no-confidence vote to oust him.

Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally party, a key opposition force, emerged from a separate meeting with Lecornu saying: “If he continues the same politics, he’ll fall.”

France is under pressure to lower a budget deficit of nearly double the European Union’s 3 per cent ceiling, and a debt pile equivalent to 114 per cent of GDP.

The Fitch ratings agency downgraded France’s credit rating last week, amid concerns over political instability.