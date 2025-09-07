Kyiv reels from attack: ‘A surreal reality ... death and violence have become part of life’

Ukraine called for more support from its allies and tougher action against Moscow as smoke poured from government headquarters in central Kyiv on Sunday after it was hit for the first time. This was the biggest air attack of Russia’s 3½-year war on its pro-western neighbour.

Hundreds of emergency workers tackled fires in Kyiv and searched through the rubble of several apartment blocks that were badly damaged in the strike, which heightened Ukrainians’ fears of a massive Russian onslaught against their country’s power grid and other infrastructure as winter approaches.

A fire-fighting helicopter swooped over the heart of the capital and doused the burning upper floors of the government building, following what Ukrainian officials said was a nationwide attack involving more than 800 heavy drones and more than a dozen missiles. At least four civilians were killed and more than 40 wounded across the country.

“For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have hit the cabinet of ministers building …Thankfully, no one has been injured. The fire has been put out. I thank the rescuers. Russian terror will not stop the government’s work,” Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on social media, alongside photos of her standing in one of the building’s gutted corridors.

“What is clear is that Russia does not want peace. I urge the world to turn outrage over Russian crimes into concrete support for Ukraine … We need stronger air defence – more systems and more ammunition – to shield our cities and our energy system as winter approaches. We need tougher sanctions that will deprive the aggressor of oil and gas revenues … Only by standing strong and united can we bring an end to Russian aggression.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was one of many European leaders to condemn Russia’s attack and the refusal of its president, Vladimir Putin, to call a ceasefire and come to the negotiating table.

“The loss of innocent lives is both heartbreaking and unacceptable … Russia’s actions are illegal and a war crime,” he said. “Ireland will continue to work with partners to exert more pressure on Russia to agree to an unconditional ceasefire. The killing must stop.”

Kyiv officials said a woman and her three-month-old son were killed and that a pregnant woman was among about 20 people wounded in Kyiv. Doctors performed an emergency operation to deliver the baby, and the mother was moved to a specialised unit to treat her severe burns.

Smoke rises from a fire at the cabinet of ministers building in Kyiv. Photograph: Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP

Smoke billows over the city after Russian strikes hit central Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Sergey Dolzhenko / EPA

“There was a young woman living on the sixth floor, who had recently given birth. She was thrown out into the street by the blast wave,” Inna, who lives in a building next door to one that was hit by a Russian drone, told local media in Kyiv. “She was found under …the building at 5am. The child was also found dead.”

A Kyiv charity organisation called 100% Life said the woman killed was one of its employees, Viktoria Hrebenyuk (32).

A colleague, Yulia Melnyk, wrote online that the group was mourning the loss of “a wonderful person, a beautiful woman and an incredible mother, along with her long-awaited son”, who was called Roman.

“Viktoria was an incredibly kind, decent and wonderful person. It is difficult to find words, because tears fill my eyes from the injustice and powerlessness. I will never forget her support, wise leadership, jokes and professionalism.”

Parliamentary deputy Inna Sovsun said Kyiv residents were determined not to be cowed by Russia’s attacks.

“The capital has not slept,” she said. “And yet this morning, people were out running, walking their dogs and calling their loved ones to let them know they were alive. A surreal reality where death and violence have become our everyday life.”