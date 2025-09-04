Europe

Giorgio Armani, Italian fashion designer, dies aged 91

Designer synonymous with modern Italian style ran a company that turned over €2.3bn

Italian designer Giorgio Armani, whose death was announced on Thursday, at the Emporio Armani fashion show during the 2024 Milan Fashion Week. Photograph: Getty Images
Thu Sept 04 2025 - 14:54

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died, the company said on Thursday.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said in a statement.

Armani, who was 91, was synonymous with modern Italian style and elegance. He combined the flair of the designer with the acumen of a businessman, running a company that turned over some €2.3 billion a year.

He had been unwell for some time, and was forced to drop out of his group’s shows at Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week in June, the first time in his career that he had missed one of his catwalk events.

Known as “Re Giorgio” – King Giorgio – the designer was known for overseeing every detail of his collection and every aspect of his business, from advertising to fixing models’ hair as they head out on to the runway.

A funeral chamber will be set up on Saturday and Sunday in Milan, the company said, followed by a private funeral at an unspecified date. – Reuters

