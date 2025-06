‘None of us are free until everyone is free’: Tens of thousands attend Budapest Pride in defiance of ban

Tens of thousands of people took part in the Budapest Pride parade in defiance of a law that allows police to ban LGBTQ+ marches. Photograph: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Hungary’s capital on Saturday as a banned LGBTQ+ rights rally swelled into a mass demonstration against the government.

Crowds filled a square near Budapest’s city hall before setting off across the city, some waving rainbow flags, others carrying signs mocking prime minister Viktor Orban.

“This is about much more, not just about homosexuality .... This is the last moment to stand up for our rights,” said Eszter Rein Bodi, one of the marchers.

“None of us are free until everyone is free,” one sign read.

READ MORE

Small groups of far-right counter-protesters attempted to disrupt the parade, but police kept them away and diverted the route of the march to avoid any clashes.

Participants march in the Budapest Pride parade on Saturday. Photograph: Janos Kummer/Getty Images

Mr Orban’s nationalist government has gradually curtailed the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in the past decade, and its members of parliament passed a law in March that allows for the ban of Pride marches, citing the need to protect children.

Opponents see the move as part of a wider crackdown on democratic freedoms ahead of a national election next year when Mr Orban will face a strong opposition challenger.

Organisers said participants arrived from 30 different countries, with 70 members of the European Parliament, including from Ireland, joining the parade.

More than 30 embassies have expressed support for the march and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called on Hungarian authorities to let it go ahead.

Seventy Hungarian civil society groups, including the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union, Transparency International Hungary and the Hungarian Helsinki Commission, published an open letter on Friday in support of the march, saying the law that led to the police ban “serves to intimidate the entire society”.

“The right to assembly is a basic human right, and I don’t think it should be banned. Just because someone does not like the reason why you go to the street, or they do not agree with it, you still have the right to do so,” said Krisztina Aranyi, another marcher.

Budapest's municipality organised the Pride march in a move to circumvent a law that allows police to ban LGBTQ+ marches. Photograph: Peter Kohalmi/AFP via Getty Images

Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony tried to circumvent the law by organising the march as a municipal event, which he said does not need a permit. Police, however, banned the event, arguing that it fell under the scope of the child protection law.

Mr Orban, whose government promotes a Christian-conservative agenda, provided some clues on Friday about what participants can expect when he warned of “legal consequences” for organising and attending the march.

Earlier this week his justice minister Bence Tuzson warned in a letter sent to some foreign embassies in Budapest that organising a prohibited event is punishable by one year in jail, while attending counts as a misdemeanour.

The law that allows for the ban of Pride lets police impose fines and use facial recognition cameras to identify people who attend.

When asked about the threat of a one-year jail term, Mr Karacsony said at a press briefing on Friday that such a sentence would only boost his popularity.

“But I cannot take it seriously,” he said.

Making the march a key topic of political discourse has allowed the Orban government to take the initiative back from the opposition and mobilise its voter base, said Zoltan Novak, an analyst at the Centre for Fair Political Analysis.

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban. Photograph: John Thys/AFP via Getty Images

“In the past 15 years, Fidesz decided what topics dominated the political world,” he said, noting that this has become more difficult as Mr Orban’s party has faced an increasing challenge from centre-right opposition leader Peter Magyar’s Tisza party, which had a 15-point lead over Fidesz in a recent poll.

Tisza, which has been avoiding taking a strong position on gay rights issues, did not specify in response to questions whether it believed the Pride march was lawful, but said those attending deserved the state’s protection.

“Peter Magyar has called on the Hungarian authorities and police to protect the Hungarian people this Saturday, and on other days as well, even if it means standing up against the arbitrariness of power,” its press office said. Mr Magyar himself did not attend. - Reuters