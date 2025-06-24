‘Mr President, Dear Donald, Congratulations’: Trump discloses flattering message from Nato chief Rutte

Leaders, beware of texting with Donald Trump, you might just find your private correspondence leaked by the US president himself on Truth Social for global consumption.

Trump on Tuesday posted a fawning message from Nato secretary general Mark Rutte to his social media platform ahead of his arrival at the military alliance’s summit at The Hague.

“Mr President, dear Donald, Congratulations and thank you for your decisive action in Iran, that was truly extraordinary, and something no one else dared to do. It makes us all safer,” Rutte wrote in the message. “You are flying into another big success in The Hague this evening. It was not easy but we’ve got them all signed onto 5 per cent!

“Donald, you have driven us to a really, really important moment for America and Europe, and the world. You will achieve something NO American president in decades could get done,” he added. “Europe is going to pay in a BIG way, as they should, and it will be your win. Safe travels and see you at His Majesty’s dinner!”

Rutte was referring to the fact that Nato allies have agreed to spend five per cent of gross domestic product on defence and security.

A Nato official confirmed that the message posted was genuine and it was sent earlier as Trump was flying over the Atlantic to meet Rutte as the host of the gathering of 32-member states.

Casting aside that posting private messages is a breach of protocol, the tone of the message offers a window into lengths that heads of government and top officials will go to behind-the-scenes to try to curry favour with the leader of the world’s biggest economy and most powerful military.

Trump left the Group of Seven leaders’ summit early and his presence at Nato was touch-and-go until the last minute. Rutte has designed the entire summit around Trump, keeping the agenda light and arranging a state dinner with the King of the Netherlands.

As a former Dutch prime minister, Rutte worked closely with Trump in his first term. The two men enjoy a warm and cordial relationship to the extent that he is often flagged as a Trump “whisperer.”

Rutte’s top goal out of this meeting is to ensure that Trump unilaterally and unequivocally backs Nato’s Article 5, which requires members to defend each other from attack, a pillar of the alliance that the US president has questioned.

His message is an indication of just how keen he is to get Trump’s approval. – Bloomberg