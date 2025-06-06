International Criminal Court comes out fighting in wake of US sanctions

US secretary of state Marco Rubio imposed sanctions on four judges for 'illegitimate actions' targeting the United States and Israel. Photograph: Eric Lee/New York Times

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has described sanctions imposed by the US as “a clear attempt to undermine its judicial independence”.

Within hours of the announcement on Thursday evening, the European Union came out strongly in support of the court, praising it as “a cornerstone of international justice” whose independence and integrity must be protected.”

In a post on X, European Council president Antonio Costa wrote: “The ICC does not stand against nations, it stands against impunity. The rule of law most prevail over the rule of power.”

The sanctions were imposed by US secretary of state Marco Rubio on four judges for what he called “illegitimate actions” targeting the United States and Israel.

The judges were named as Beti Hohler of Slovenia, Luz de Carmen Ibānez Carranza of Peru, Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda and Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini-Gansou of Benin.

Hohler and Alapini-Gansou were two of the judges who authorised the ICC arrest warrants for Israeli premier, Binyamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, accused of war crimes in Gaza following the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7th, 2023.

Bossa and Ibāñez Carranza were involved in authorising an ICC investigation into alleged abuses by US troops and CIA officials in Afghanistan.

“As ICC judges, these four individuals have actively engaged in the ICC’s illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, Israel”, Rubio alleged.

“The ICC is politicised and falsely claims unfettered discretion to investigate, charge and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies.”

Such assertions, he said, were “dangerous” and infringed upon “the sovereignty and national security of the United States”.

In February the US also imposed sanctions on ICC prosecutor Karim Khan for his role in pursuing the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant. It froze his bank accounts, left him without email, and barred him from entering the US or doing business with US companies or agencies.

The latest sanctions on the judges were imposed under the same executive order signed by President Trump. As a result of that order, Americans who work for the court in The Hague have been warned they could face arrest if they return home.

The International Federation of Human Rights representative to the ICC, Danya Chaikel, noted that the sanctions being employed were originally designed to “disrupt terrorist networks, weapons traffickers and human rights abusers – not international justice institutions”.

Neither the US nor Israel is a member of the ICC and they do not recognise the court’s jurisdiction.

In an unrelated development, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan took leave of absence last month pending an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.