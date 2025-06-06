Hearing scheduled in July for Irish pro-Palestinian activist detained in West Bank

Máire ní Mhurchú, known as D Murphy, (70) was detained by Israeli police on Saturday

A hearing in Israel for an Irish woman who is the subject of an Israeli deportation order has been scheduled for next month, according to the pro-Palestinian activist group she was volunteering with in the West Bank.

According to the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), Máire ní Mhurchú, also known as “D” Murphy (70), was brought to a hearing on Wednesday. She is currently detained in Givon Prison in the Israeli city of Ramla after challenging the deportation order made against her following her arrest in the West Bank last weekend.

The group said she was not given legal representation or an opportunity to obtain legal advice and refused to participate in the proceedings.

Her hearing has been scheduled for July.

According to an ISM statement, Ms Murphy “informed her family, via a phone call she was allowed to make, that she was deliberately given the wrong number for her lawyer.

“The last time Murphy was able to speak to the lawyer was on Monday, and as of today we still do not know the outcome of the hearing. These tactics of denying legal advice are not new to activists standing in solidarity with Palestinians as Israeli authorities continue to act with impunity.”

The Israeli police and the Israeli ambassador responsible for Ireland, Dana Erlich, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Dublin said it is providing consular assistance and, as per protocol, does not comment on the details of individual cases.

Ms Murphy was detained by Israeli police on May 31st near Khalet al-Daba’a, a Palestinian village that has been largely demolished by Israeli forces, along with Swedish activist Susanne Björk (48).

Ms Björk left Israel on Monday after a deportation order was also made against her.

Both women deny that the grounds on which the orders were made against them and, in particular, deny failing to comply with an order to leave a military zone by Israeli soldiers.

A video provided to The Irish Times shows the women at Khalet al-Daba’a speaking with three Israeli soldiers who handed them back their passports and told them “to have a good walk and a good day”.

Ms Murphy, who is from Cork but lives in Wales, is a founding member of Swansea Palestine Community Link and was previously detained in 2011, when she travelled to Israel with the group.