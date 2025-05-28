Zelenskiy says Russia has gathered 50,000 troops for offensive on northern Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Russia has gathered 50,000 troops near Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, but added that Kyiv had taken steps to prevent Moscow from conducting a large-scale offensive there.

The build-up comes as Russia appears to be gearing up for a summer offensive in Ukraine while Kyiv waits for Moscow to present a memorandum laying out its conditions to proceed with ceasefire talks.

Sumy lies across the border from Russia’s Kursk region where Ukraine previously seized and held a pocket of land for months, before being almost fully pushed out last month, although it says it still holds some areas there.

“Their largest, strongest forces are currently on the Kursk front,” Mr Zelenskiy told reporters on Tuesday. “To push our troops out of the Kursk region and to prepare offensive actions against the Sumy region.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said he wants a “buffer zone” along Russia’s border with Ukraine. Mr Zelenskiy said he believed Russia wanted a buffer zone of about 10 kilometres.

Russia has captured at least four border villages in the region recently, and has been creeping slowly forwards over the past several weeks on parts of the frontline in eastern Ukraine near the city of Kostyantynivka.

However, Zelenskiy said that the Russians had been pushed back in that area by 4km over two days.

Ukraine and Russia swapped 1,000 captives each after a meeting of the two countries’ delegations in Istanbul nearly two weeks ago which failed to produce a ceasefire sought by Ukraine, the US and Europe.

Mr Zelenskiy said that he viewed Turkey, the Vatican and Switzerland as the most realistic venues for further negotiations with Russia. He said interest in hosting talks had also been expressed by Malta, as well as unspecified African nations.

Reuters previously reported that Moscow does not see the Vatican as a serious venue for talks.

Mr Zelenskiy said that he will attend the next G7 summit after being invited by Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, whose country holds the bloc’s rotating presidency. He added that he will likely take part in the next EU summit.

Speaking about Ukraine’s domestic arms production, Mr Zelenskiy said he wanted $30 billion for Ukraine to fully fund the available capacity of the rapidly expanding sector.

Russian air defences destroyed or intercepted well over 100 Ukrainian drones over various Russian regions, including a swarm of drones heading for Moscow, officials said early on Wednesday.

The incidents were similar to waves of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Moscow and other cities last week.

Russia in the past week also sent waves of drones to attack Ukrainian cities, including what Mr Zelenskiy described as the launch of more than 900 drones over a three-day period ending early on Monday morning.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, writing in a series of posts on the Telegram messaging app, said defence ministry units had repelled 27 drones while they were travelling towards the Russian capital.

Mr Sobyanin made no mention of casualties or damage, saying only that recovery teams were examining drone fragments at the sites where they hit the ground.

Russia’s Defence Ministry had earlier said its units had shot down 112 drones between 9pm and midnight Moscow time. Fifty-nine of those drones were intercepted over the Bryansk region on the Ukrainian border, with other incidents occurring in five different regions.

The governor of Bryansk region reported no casualties, but said a house and six cars had been damaged in the attack.

In Smolensk region, near the Polish border, the regional governor said 11 drones had been shot down, with no casualties.

The three-night Russian drone barrage against Ukraine struck a series of cities and represented one of the biggest such assaults since Moscow launched the full-scale war in early 2022.

The strikes on Saturday night killed at least 12 people, Ukrainian officials said, including three children in the region of Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv. – Reuters

