Stabbing attack at Hamburg train station leaves 12 injured

Police at the scene of a stabbing at Hamburg Central Station. Photograph: Steven Hutchings/dpa via AP

An attacker stabbed people at the central railway station in the German city of Hamburg on Friday, injuring 12 – six of them critically, authorities said.

A suspect in the attack was arrested, police said in a post on the social network X on Friday evening.

Hamburg’s fire service said that six people sustained life-threatening injuries, while another three were seriously injured and three had slight injuries, German news agency dpa reported.

Authorities did not give any information on the suspect or details of the attack.

The station in central Hamburg, Germany’s second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains. – AP