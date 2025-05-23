Paris court finds eight guilty over 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian pictured leaving the justice palace after testifying in the trial of 10 people over a 2016 robbery of her jewels. Photograph: AP/Aurelien Morissard

A Paris court has found the ringleader and seven other people guilty over the 2016 robbery of American reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The court acquitted two of the 10 defendants.

The sentences being read out by the court president range from prison terms to fines.

Kim Kardashian was attending Paris fashion week in 2016 men broke into a luxury residence in Paris, tied her up and held her hostage at gunpoint in her bedroom.

The armed, masked men, who were dressed in police jackets, escaped with jewellery worth up to an estimated €10 million. The jewels, which were never found, included a 18.88-carat diamond engagement ring given to Kardashian by her then husband, the rapper Kanye West, estimated to be worth £3 million.

The leaders of the gang, aged in their 60s and 70s, were nicknamed the “grandpa robbers” by French media.

They arrived by bike or on foot at the smart residence in central Paris and held a receptionist at gunpoint before going up to Kardashian’s room, where she had been sleeping. They tied her up and taped her mouth, and left her on the bathroom floor before escaping.

The state prosecutor, Anne-Dominique Merville, told jurors this week not to be fooled by the men’s age. She said they were seasoned criminals with previous records and prison sentences.

She said: “They were masked, wearing gloves, they were going to hold her and tie her up. They have no empathy for Kim Kardashian, for the receptionist.”

Merville said jurors, who are sitting with a panel of judges, should not to be taken in by “the reassuring wrinkles” of the accused and should remember they were charged with involvement in a violent crime.

She called it a “meticulously prepared” robbery, where “thieves” were recruited. She said: “They came for the ring, they got it. They knew exactly what they were doing.”

In court, some of the men apologised to Ms Kardashian, who told one: “I forgive you for what has taken place, but it does not change the emotion, the feelings, the trauma and the way my life is forever changed.” - The Guardian/Associated Press