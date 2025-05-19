Trump to speak to Putin amid ‘impasse’ on ending war in Ukraine

Us president Donald Trump was due to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon about peace in Ukraine. Photographs: AP

US president Donald Trump was due to speak to Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Monday about peace in Ukraine after Washington said there was an impasse over ending Europe’s deadliest conflict since the second World War.

Mr Putin sent thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, triggering the gravest confrontation between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Mr Trump, who says he wants to be remembered as a peacemaker, has repeatedly called for an end to the “bloodbath” of Ukraine, which his administration casts as a proxy war between the United States and Russia.

Under pressure from Mr Trump, delegates from the warring countries met last week in Istanbul for the first time since 2022, after Mr Putin proposed direct talks and Europeans and Ukraine demanded an immediate ceasefire.

Less than an hour before the call, due to take place at 3pm Irish time, US vice-president JD Vance told reporters that Washington recognised there was an impasse in ending the war – and that if Moscow was not willing to engage then eventually the United States would have to say it was not its war.

“We realise there’s a bit of an impasse here. And I think the president’s going to say to President Putin: ‘Look, are you serious? Are you real about this?’” Vance said as he prepared to depart from Italy.

“I think honestly that President Putin, he doesn’t quite know how to get out of the war,” Mr Vance said, adding that he had just spoken to Mr Trump.

He said it “takes two to tango. I know the president’s willing to do that, but if Russia is not willing to do that, then we’re eventually just going to say, this is not our war”.

“We’re going to try to end it, but if we can’t end it, we’re eventually going to say: ‘You know what? That was worth a try, but we’re not doing any more.’”

Mr Trump, whose administration has made clear that Russia could face additional sanctions if it does not take peace talks seriously, said he would also speak to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and various members of Nato.

Mr Putin, whose forces control a fifth of Ukraine and are advancing, has stood firm on his conditions for ending the war, despite public and private pressure from Mr Trump and repeated warnings from European powers.

On Sunday, Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine since the start of the war.

Ukraine’s intelligence service said it also believed Moscow intended to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile on Sunday, though there was no confirmation from Russia that it had done so.

In June 2024, Mr Putin said Ukraine must officially drop its Nato ambitions and withdraw its troops from the entire territory of the four Ukrainian regions Russia claims.

On Sunday, British prime minister Keir Starmer discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine with leaders of the United States, Italy, France and Germany, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“Tomorrow [Monday] President Putin must show he wants peace by accepting the 30-day unconditional ceasefire proposed by President Trump and backed by Ukraine and Europe,” French president Emmanuel Macron said on X after Sunday’s call.

Mr Putin is wary of a ceasefire and says fighting cannot be paused until a number of crucial conditions are worked out or clarified. − Reuters