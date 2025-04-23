Pope Francis’s remains moved to St Peter’s Basilica to allow public mourning

Pallbearers, next to Swiss Guards, carry the coffin of the late Pope Francis at St Peter's Square, as it is transported from the chapel of Santa Marta to St Peter's Basilica. Photograph: Alfredo Pizzoli/AFP/Getty

The body of Pope Francis was moved to St Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday to allow Catholic faithful to pay their final respects ahead of a funeral expected to bring US President Donald Trump, the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and President, and dozens of other world leaders to Rome.

Francis, a groundbreaking reformer, died at 88 on Monday from a stroke and cardiac arrest, ending an often turbulent 12-year reign in which he repeatedly clashed with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalised.

His body, lying in an open casket, was taken from the chapel of the Vatican residence where he lived to St Peter’s, entering through the central door, in a grand procession starting at 9am (7am Irish time), with cardinals and Latin chants.

Long queues of people formed around the Vatican ahead of the procession, which will be followed by a religious service in the basilica. The faithful and the general public will then be allowed to visit the late pontiff until 7pm on Friday.

Camerlengo Kevin Farrell, from Dublin, led the prayer.

“Dear brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, we now accompany the mortal remains of our Pope Francis to the Vatican Basilica, where he often exercised his ministry as Bishop of the Church which is in Rome and as Pastor of the universal Church,” he said.

“As we now leave this home, let us thank the Lord for the countless gifts that he bestowed on the Christian people through his servant, Pope Francis. Let us ask him, in his mercy and kindness, to grant the late Pope an eternal home in the kingdom of heaven, and to comfort with celestial hope the papal family, the Church in Rome and the faithful throughout the world.

“Look kindly, Lord, on the life and works of your servant, our Pope Francis. Welcome him into the dwelling of perpetual light and peace and grant that your faithful people may follow fervently in his footsteps, bearing witness to the Gospel of Jesus, who lives and reigns for ever and ever.”

A funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning in St Peter’s Square, due to be led by the dean of the college of cardinals, 91-year-old Giovanni Battista Re.

At least 200,000 people are expected to attend the outdoor service, the head of Italy’s civil protection agency, Fabio Ciciliano, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Mr Trump, who clashed repeatedly with the pope on immigration, will be accompanied by first lady Melania. Leaders from Italy, France, Germany, Britain, Ukraine, EU institutions and Francis’ home nation of Argentina also confirmed their presence.

Francis asked to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore, a Roman basilica he was particularly attached to, rather than St Peter’s like many of his predecessors, with a simple inscription of his name in Latin, Franciscus.

On Tuesday, the Vatican released images of the late pope dressed in his vestments, holding a rosary, with Swiss Guards standing beside his casket. Dignitaries, including Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Jewish leaders, came to visit. His death, which came after he had appeared in public the previous day, still frail after a bout of double pneumonia and a five-week hospital stay that ended on March 23rd, set in motion ancient rituals.

About 60 cardinals had gathered on Tuesday to decide funeral plans, with more meetings due in the coming days on other urgent business.

Members of the clergy walk in a procession inside St Peter's basilica with incense as the Pope's coffin is transported from the chapel of Santa Marta to St Peter's Basilica. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty

The conclave, which will choose the new pope, is not expected to start before May 6th. There is no clear frontrunner to succeed Francis, although British bookmakers have singled out Luis Antonio Tagle, a reformer from the Philippines, and Pietro Parolin, from Italy, as early favourites.

In the meantime, in the period known as the “sede vacante” (vacant seat) for the global Catholic Church, with Irish cardinal Kevin Farrell in charge of ordinary affairs. – Reuters/Guardian