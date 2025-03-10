Ukraine’s Zelenskiy heads to Saudi Arabia ahead of crunch US talks

Volodymyr Zelenskiy to travel to Saudi Arabia for talks between Ukraine and US on ending the war with Russia. Photograph: Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA

US officials are planning to use Tuesday’s meeting with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia in part to determine whether Ukraine is willing to make material concessions to Russia to end the war, two US officials have said.

The US delegation will also be watching for signs that the Ukrainians are serious about improving ties with the Trump administration after a meeting between president Donald Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy devolved into an argument last month, said one of the officials, who requested anonymity to preview the closed-door talks.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio flew to Jeddah on Sunday for the bilateral talks with Ukrainian officials, who will be led by Andriy Yermak, a top Zelenskiy aide. Mr Rubio is expected to be joined by National Security adviser Mike Waltz and Mr Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

“You can’t say ‘I want peace,’ and, ‘I refuse to compromise on anything,’” one of the US officials said of the upcoming talks.

READ MORE

“We want to see if the Ukrainians are interested not just in peace, but in a realistic peace,” said the other official. “If they are only interested in 2014 or 2022 borders, that tells you something.”

Mr Trump expressed optimism about the talks. “We’re going to make a lot of progress, I believe, this week,” he told reporters.

Mr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday to “continue to work for the sake of peace”.

[ Zelenskiy says Ukraine ‘fully committed’ to talks ahead of US meeting in Saudi ArabiaOpens in new window ]

He said he hopes that the talks between his team and US officials will bring results.

“This concerns both, bringing peace closer and continuing support,” Mr Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine’s European allies argue that Ukraine can only ink a deal with Russia from a position of strength and that Kyiv should not be rushed to the negotiating table with an aggressor.

Mr Zelenskiy has said that Russian president Vladimir Putin does not want peace, and that Russia will attack other European countries if its invasion of Ukraine does not result in a clear defeat.

US officials met Russian officials in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in February for separate bilateral discussions, which were focused largely on rebuilding a working relationship after a near-total freeze on official contact under former US president Joe Biden.

Mr Trump has expressed frustration with Ukraine in recent weeks, saying the eastern European nation is running out of manpower and resources, and that it needs to quickly come to the table with Russia.

His administration has cut off weapons shipments and some intelligence sharing with Kyiv, with his administration accusing the Ukrainians of not being sufficiently open to a potential peace process.

Mr Trump said on Sunday the United had “just about” ended the suspension of intelligence sharing.

Critics say Mr Trump’s moves risk prolonging the war by strengthening Russia’s hand and thus making the country less likely to lay down arms and strike an equitable peace deal.

[ How Micheál Martin should approach his White House meeting with TrumpOpens in new window ]

Russian troops have been making slow but steady progress in eastern Ukraine, while thousands of Ukrainian troops who stormed into Russia’s Kursk region last summer are nearly surrounded.

In a statement, US national security council spokesman Brian Hughes said Mr Zelenskiy had made progress in restoring the US-Ukraine relationship following his acrimonious meeting with Mr Trump on February 28th.

He pointed to comments by Mr Trump during his address to the US Congress earlier last week, when he said he had received a conciliatory note from the Ukrainian leader.

“With meetings in Saudi Arabia this coming week, we look forward to hearing more positive movement that will hopefully and ultimately end this brutal war and bloodshed,” Mr Hughes said.

Mr Witkoff, the Middle East envoy, said publicly last week that he hoped to discuss a “framework” for a potential ceasefire and peace deal during the talks.

Hanging over Jeddah is the fate of a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine, which Kyiv wants to include a US security guarantee in exchange for access to certain mineral resources in Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskiy and Mr Trump had been slated to sign that accord during Mr Zelenskiy’s Washington visit. But after the White House blow-up between the two men, it was not signed.

Since then, both sides have expressed a renewed willingness to sign the deal, but no signing has yet occurred. Mr Trump said on Sunday he thought Ukraine would sign it, with a caveat that he wanted MrZelenskiy’s government to show that it wanted peace.

[ How Micheál Martin should approach his White House meeting with TrumpOpens in new window ]

“They will sign the minerals deal but I want them to want peace ... They haven’t shown it to extent they should,” he said.

The State Department and Ukrainian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment. – Reuters