‘I thank you from the bottom of my heart’: Pope Francis sends first audio message from hospital

The brief, two-line message was recorded by Francis from Rome’s Gemelli hospital earlier on Thursday. Photograph: Getty

Pope Francis on Thursday sent his first audio message since being hospitalized for double pneumonia nearly three weeks ago, expressing thanks “from the bottom of my heart” to well-wishers around the world who have offered their support.

A brief, two-line message recorded by Francis from Rome’s Gemelli hospital earlier on Thursday was played during a nightly prayer service for the pope in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

The message was the first public sign of life from the 88-year-old pope since he was admitted to hospital three weeks ago with double pneumonia.

Francis’s weak voice, discernible through his laboured breaths and in his native Spanish, was broadcast to the faithful in St Peter’s Square who had gathered for the nightly recitation of the rosary prayer.

READ MORE

[ Pope Francis increases physical activity and celebrates start of Lent, Vatican saysOpens in new window ]

Nuns react to hearing pope Francis's voice address as worshippers gather for the start of the evening Rosary prayer in St Peter's Square on March 6th, 2025 in Vatican City, Italy. Photograph: Getty Images

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the square, I accompany you from here,” he said, his soft voice piercing the hushed square.

“May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you.”

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025