Social media influencer Andrew Tate and brother Tristan leave Romania

Social media influencer Andrew Tate (R) and his brother Tristan (L) after a court hearing in Bucharest, Romania, in January. Photograph: EPA

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, who is charged with human trafficking in Romania, has left the country for the US.

The Trump administration reportedly pressed the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on Tate and his brother Tristan earlier this month.

The Tate brothers flew out of the capital Bucharest on Thursday morning after their travel ban was lifted.

Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, said prosecutors approved a “request to modify the obligation preventing the defendants from leaving Romania”.

DIICOT added: “These include the requirement to appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned.

“The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation of liberty measure.”

Four women who have accused Tate of rape and coercive control and have brought a civil claim against him in the UK have said the news has left them “retraumatised”.

In a joint statement, they said: “We are in disbelief and feel retraumatised by the news that the Romanian authorities have given into pressure from the Trump administration to allow Andrew Tate to travel around Europe and to the US.

“We can only hope that the British authorities finally take action, do something about this terrifying unfolding situation and ensure he faces justice in the UK.”

The brothers were initially arrested in December 2022.

In Romania, they are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

In the UK, Bedfordshire police secured a European arrest warrant for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Those allegations, which the two brothers “unequivocally deny”, date back to 2012-2015. – PA