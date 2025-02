The injured were aged between 14 and 32, a spokesperson for the police in the southern state of Carinthia said. Photograph: Michaela Stache/AFP via Getty Images

A 23-year-old Syrian stabbed several people on a street in the centre of the Austrian town of Villach on Saturday, killing a 14-year old boy and injuring four other people, police said, adding that the suspected attacker had been arrested.

Further details, such as whether the attacker knew any of the victims, remained unclear, a spokesperson for the police in the southern state of Carinthia said. The injured were aged between 14 and 32, he added. – Reuters

