Donald Trump set to return to world stage at Notre Dame cathedral reopening in Paris

Donald Trump will join dozens of world leaders and foreign dignitaries for the ceremony reopening Notre Dame Cathedral, some 5½ years after it was ravaged by fire. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

US president-elect Donald Trump will return to the world stage on Saturday as he joins leaders for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Still a private citizen, but already preparing to tackle a host of international crises when he succeeds Joe Biden in January, the visit to France is Mr Trump’s first trip overseas since he won the presidential election a month ago.

It could offer French president Emmanuel Macron an opportunity to play the role of mediator between Europe and the unpredictable Republican politician, a role the French leader has relished in the past.

Mr Trump landed at Paris Orly airport early on Saturday before heading to the US embassy near the French presidential palace, French media reported.

READ MORE

The two are expected to meet on the sidelines of Saturday’s reopening at Notre Dame. While no agenda for their talks has been announced, European leaders are concerned that Mr Trump could withdraw US military aid to Ukraine at a crucial juncture in its war with Russia.

Mr Macron is a strong supporter of the Nato alliance and Ukraine’s fight, while Mr Trump feels European nations need to pay more for their common defence and that a negotiated settlement is needed to end the Ukraine war.

“Mr Macron is repeating his personalised approach which had some limited success during Mr Trump’s first term. Macron knows Mr Trump greatly appreciates the pomp, circumstance and grandeur of state and he provides it to him in abundance,” said Heather Conley, senior adviser to the board of the German Marshall Fund, which promotes US-European ties.

Mr Trump will join dozens of world leaders and foreign dignitaries for the ceremony reopening Notre Dame Cathedral, some 5½ years after it was ravaged by fire. He will also meet with Britain’s Prince William but it was unclear whether he will meet other leaders besides Mr Macron. The Trump transition team did not respond to a request for details.

While Mr Trump is not due to be sworn in as president until January 20th, he has already held discussions with a number of world leaders, and members of his team are trying to get up to speed on a burgeoning number of crises, including Ukraine and the Middle East.

Mr Macron’s office said the French president will host a bilateral meeting with Mr Trump at the Elysee Palace on Saturday afternoon, followed by a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy later, but it did not say whether the three would meet together.

Mr Biden’s wife, first lady Jill Biden, will represent the US at the Notre Dame reopening.

“Symbolically, both Mr Trump’s presidency and Notre Dame have been restored in approximately the same time period. His visit to Paris is also the opening salvo of his return to the world stage, further diminishing the final days of the Biden administration,” Ms Conley added. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024