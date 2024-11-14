France deploys thousands of police for Israel football match in Paris after Amsterdam violence

French gendarmes outside the Stade de France ahead of the Uefa Nations League match between France and Israel, in Paris on Thursday. Photograph: Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty

Police in Paris are braced for potential violence before Thursday’s France-Israel football match, with police deploying one officer for every five ticket holders at the Stade de France.

The match has been designated “high risk” after the hooliganism and anti-Semitism in Amsterdam last week when the Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv played Ajax.

Concerns over Thursday’s game were further raised after riot police clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters on Wednesday night outside a gala event in Paris where funds were being raised for the Israeli military.

Israel’s controversial far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, had been due to speak but subsequently cancelled.

Police pushed against dozens of protesters waving Palestinian flags and lighting flares near Saint-Lazare station, with reports suggesting that tear gas had been deployed as officers struggled to contain the crowds.

The Uefa Nations League tie between France and Israel, which is due to start at 7.45pm Irish time on Thursday, is not expected to attract a large crowd, with fewer than 20,000 tickets sold for the 80,000 capacity stadium. Only about 150 Israeli fans are expected.

Despite the low attendance, about 4,000 police officers are expected on the streets along with 1,600 security personnel.

A pro-Palestinian demonstration has been organised in Saint-Denis at 6pm local time to protest against the staging of the match at a time of war in the Middle East.

The French police chief Laurent Nuñez said on Thursday that the match was “high risk” but that his officers would learn from the scenes in the Netherlands.

“What we learned is that we need to be present in the public space including far away from the stadium,” he said.

France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, and his interior minister, Bruno Retailleau, are due to be in the Stade de France along with former presidents François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

Official sales ended at 11am on Thursday and ticket holders were wanted that they would not be allowed to bring any bags into the stadium.

France’s team coach, Didier Deschamps, said his players were aware of the tensions.

He said: “Obviously none of us within the team can be insensitive to such a heavy context. It impacts the amount of supporters present tomorrow and everything that goes with it.”

Amid international condemnation over the violence in Amsterdam last week, a report published by the city’s mayor, Femke Halsema, suggested the cause had been a “toxic cocktail of anti-Semitism, football hooliganism and anger over the war in Palestine and Israel and other parts of the Middle East”. – guardian