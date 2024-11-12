German parties agree to February federal election

The plenary hall of the German Bundestag in Berlin. Germany is heading for early parliamentary elections on February 23rd. Photograph: John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany’s leading political parties have agreed to hold elections for a new federal parliament on February 23rd, seven months early, after the collapse of a three-way coalition headed by chancellor Olaf Scholz.

His Social Democratic Party (SPD) enter the campaign trailing in third place in polls on 15.5 per cent, with less than half the support of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Berlin’s likely next government could echo the Merkel-era grand coalitions of CDU and SPD.

Ahead of the official announcement on Tuesday, CDU leader Friedrich Merz called Germany a “slumbering” force in Europe that “must become an active” force again.

“It’s really time that the chancellor, after three years of a so-called progressive coalition, now paves the way for new elections,” said Mr Merz, who hopes to be Germany’s next chancellor. “I’ll guarantee a new leadership in Europe for Europe.”

After three years in power, Mr Scholz is likely to table a confidence vote in a Bundestag December 16th with the intention of losing it.

The last chancellor to take this step was the SPD’s Gerhard Schröder in 2005, triggering a snap election that brought CDU leader Angela Merkel to power.

A failed confidence vote requires federal president Frank Walter Steinmeier to either ask parties in the existing parliament to form a new government or, most likely, dissolve parliament for early elections.

Postwar Germany imposed high hurdles for early federal elections to prevent the parliamentary turbulence of the Weimar era.

Concerns over the recession-hit economy and irregular migration will dominate the winter campaign. Uncertainty on these two issues has seen a surge in support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), second-placed in polls on 19.5 per cent and rising.

A wild card in the upcoming poll will be the untested BSW leftist conservative alliance lead by Sahra Wagenknecht. After three strong showings in eastern state elections in September, levels of BSW support at federal level are lower on 7-8 per cent in polls. But that might be enough to complicate coalition talks after the February vote.

Another wild card is the liberal, pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP), which left the Berlin coalition after its leader and federal finance minister Christian Lindner was fired by Mr Scholz, in a long-running row over fiscal rules.

After years of decline, polls show the FDP on the five per cent mark required to re-enter the Bundestag.

As the third member of the outgoing SPD-lead coalition, the Greens are polling 11.5 per cent – too weak at present for a previously floated alliance with CDU.