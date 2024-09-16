France’s EU Commissioner Thierry Breton resigns, accusing von der Leyen of block for ‘personal reasons’

Thierry Breton was the EU commissioner for the internal market. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty

French European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton on Monday resigned from the bloc’s executive body with immediate effect, publishing a picture of his resignation letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on social network X.

Mr Breton in the letter said Ms von der Leyen “a few days ago” had asked France to withdraw his name as the country’s pick for the Commission “for personal reasons” in return for an “allegedly more influential portfolio”.

“In light of these latest developments – further testimony to questionable governance – I have to conclude that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College”, Mr Breton said in the letter.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my colleagues in the College, Commission services, MEPs, Member States, and my team.



Together, we have worked tirelessly to advance an ambitious EU agenda.



It has been an honour & privilege to serve the common European interest🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/wQ4eeHUnYu — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) September 16, 2024

His announcement comes as Ms von der Leyen finalises her list of commissioners following EU elections this summer. Each EU member state will have one seat at the Commission’s table, although their political weight and importance varies greatly depending on the portfolio.

Mr Breton was Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union until his resignation.

The French presidency and Ms von der Leyen’s office could not immediately be reached for comment. – Reuters