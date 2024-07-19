Zelenskiy asks Starmer to lift restrictions on Ukraine striking Russian targets with western weapons

Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked British prime minister Keir Starmer to “show your leadership” as he appealed for permission to strike Russian targets with western weapons in a historic address to the UK cabinet.

The Ukrainian president urged the UK government to help with Kyiv’s “long-range capability” as he became the first foreign leader to address the meeting of senior UK ministers in person since 1997.

“We are still missing the main answer to this question,” Mr Zelenskiy told the meeting on Friday morning.

“I ask you to show your leadership in this and please convince other partners to remove the limits.”

Ukraine has said lifting restrictions on western weapons – including British Storm Shadow missiles – to strike deep into Russian territory is key to strengthening its defence and securing its frontline position in the war.

The UK government has avoided explicitly backing such a move, saying only that it is a matter for Kyiv how it chooses to deploy its resources, as long as international law is upheld.

Speaking after the visit, Downing Street said there was “no change to our position” on weapons.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “We have been providing military aid to support Ukraine’s clear right to self-defence against Russia’s illegal acts in accordance with international humanitarian law.

“Equipment provided by the UK is intended for the defence of Ukraine.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on the morning broadcast round, defence secretary John Healey had said: “We’re providing weapons to Ukraine for their defence of their sovereign country. And that does not preclude them hitting targets in Russia.

“But that must be done by the Ukrainians, it must be done within the parameters and the bounds of international humanitarian law.”

Mr Starmer greeted Mr Zelenskiy with a warm hug and handshake outside Number 10 on Friday before sitting down for bilateral talks and hosting him at a historic cabinet session later in the morning.

The Ukrainian president was met by a standing ovation as he became the first foreign leader to address the meeting of senior UK ministers since then-US president Bill Clinton in 1997.

Mr Starmer said the visit was “a very special moment” and showed “the esteem you’re held in… in this country and around the world” as he promised Britain’s “unshakeable” support for Kyiv.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed a meeting of the UK cabinet at 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Richard Pohle/The Times

“It’s a very special moment for us to reiterate our support for you and the Ukrainian people in the fight against Russian aggression and to have this opportunity to confirm again our resolve to stand with you, so thank you so much for accepting the invitation,” Mr Starmer said.

“This is a very, very important meeting for us and you’re very welcome here.

“It is a real pleasure and a privilege to be able to welcome you to Downing Street this morning. This is a real piece of history.”

Mr Zelenskiy thanked Mr Starmer for his and the UK’s support and said it was felt by Ukrainians across the country.

“I hope we will now work even more actively,” he said. “The faster you act, the more you will achieve.”

The president’s visit to Downing Street follows the European Political Community (EPC) summit at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, on Thursday, at which 44 countries and the EU agreed to target Russia’s “shadow fleet” of tankers seeking to evade sanctions on Russian oil.

The group of about 600 vessels carries 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, providing funds for Moscow’s war effort while also allegedly acting as listening stations or transporting weapons for Russia.

The ships are often old and unsafe, and engage in dangerous practices such as turning off their location tracking systems, increasing the risk of a serious collision.

Speaking at the EPC summit on Thursday, Mr Zelenskiy said the UK had been “one step ahead in its determination to support Ukraine” since the Russian invasion began.

He added: “This is the kind of resolve we need to stop Russian terror.”

On Thursday, the UK also sanctioned 11 oil tankers thought to be involved in evading sanctions, including the Rocky Runner, which previously sought to escape UK action by changing its operator.

Most of the ships sail under the flag of Gabon, although some – including the Rocky Runner – are flagged with the Cook Islands and one sails under the flag of Panama.

Sanctioned vessels are prohibited from entering British ports and may be detained or directed to enter a port. – PA