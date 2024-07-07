France election: Far right bids for power as country goes to polls amid threat of deadlock

Frane election: Marine Le Pen's National Rally is forecast to win the most votes in Sunday's run-off election but fall short of a majority. Photograph: EPA

France holds a parliamentary run-off election on Sunday that will reconfigure the political landscape, with opinion polls forecasting the far-right National Rally (RN) will win the most votes but likely fall short of a majority.

Such an outcome could plunge the country into a chaotic hung parliament, severely denting the authority of President Emmanuel Macron.

Equally, if the nationalist, Eurosceptic RN did win a majority, the pro-business, pro-Europe president could find himself forced into a difficult “cohabitation”.

Marine Le Pen’s RN scored historic gains to win last Sunday’s first-round vote, raising the spectre of France’s first far-right government since the second World War.

But after centrist and leftist parties joined forces over the past week in a bid to forge an anti-RN barricade, Ms Le Pen’s hopes of the RN winning an absolute majority in the 577-seat National Assembly seem less certain.

Polls suggest the RN will become the dominant legislative force but fail to reach the 289-seat majority that Ms Le Pen and her protege Jordan Bardella (28) believe would allow them to claim the prime minister’s job and drag France sharply rightward.

Polling stations opened at 8am French time and close at 6pm in towns and small cities and 8pm in larger cities, with initial projections expected the moment voting ends, based on partial counts from a sample of polling stations.

Much will depend on whether voters follow the calls of leading anti-RN alliances to block the far right from power, or support far-right contenders.

A long-time pariah for many due to its history of racism and anti-Semitism, the RN has increased its support on the back of voter anger at Mr Macron, straitened household budgets and immigration concerns.

“French people have a real desire for change,” Ms Le Pen told TF1 TV on Wednesday, adding that she was “very confident” of securing a parliamentary majority.

France election: A police officer provides security outside a polling station in the Vallee du Tir district of Noumea, in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia. Photograph: DELPHINE MAYEUR/AFP via Getty Images

Even if the RN falls short, it looks set to more than double the 89 seats it won in the 2022 legislative vote, and become the dominant player in an unruly hung parliament that will make France hard to govern.

Such an outcome would risk policy paralysis until Mr Macron’s presidency ends in 2027, when Ms Le Pen is expected to launch her fourth bid for France’s top job.

Mr Macron stunned the country and angered many of his political allies and supporters when he called the snap election after a humbling by the RN in last month’s European parliamentary vote, hoping to wrong-foot his rivals in a legislative election.

Whatever the final result, his political agenda now appears dead, three years before the end of his presidency.

If the RN is deprived of a majority and declines to form a government, modern-day France would find itself in uncharted territory. Coalition building would be difficult for any of the blocs given the policy differences between them.

Mr Bardella says the RN would decline to form a government if it doesn’t win a majority, although Ms Le Pen has said it might try if it falls just short.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who looks likely to lose his job in the post-election shake-up, has dismissed suggestions Mr Macron’s centrists could seek to form a cross-party government in the event of a hung parliament. Instead, he would like moderates to pass legislation on a case-by-case basis.

An RN majority would force Mr Macron into an awkward “cohabitation” with Bardella as prime minister, with thorny constitutional tussles and questions on the international stage about who really speaks for France. – Reuters