European Union ‘blackmailing’ Hungary by withholding funds, says minister

Viktor Orban: will use the country’s six-month presidency of of the Council of the EU in a 'political way', according to Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary’s minister of state for international communication. Photograph: John Thys/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union is “blackmailing” Hungary by withholding billions of euro in funding over concerns about the erosion of rights and the rule of law in the country, a Hungarian government minister has said.

At the start of this month Hungary took over the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, a role which holds influence over the policy agenda in Brussels. Right-wing populist prime minister Viktor Orban will use the country’s time in the position in a “political way”, according to Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary’s minister of state for international communication.

Concerns have been raised by EU officials and diplomats that Hungary’s control of the council presidency will mean there is little chance of further progress between now and the end of the year on Ukraine’s years-long journey to join the union, after accession talks were formally opened last month.

Speaking during a press conference in Budapest, Mr Kovacs said Hungary would focus on increasing the economic competitiveness of the EU and tackling inward migration, which he said was an “existential threat” for the union.

READ MORE

“You have to stop it at the borders of the European Union,” he said.

Janos Boka, the Hungarian minister for European Union affairs, said a large number of member states were pushing for “innovative” ways to reduce migration, such as signing deals with countries outside of Europe to curb the number of asylum seekers crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

“It is more or less a very strong convergence of positions that the protection of the external borders should be strengthened and there should be a comprehensive strategic partnership with key countries of transit and origin,” he said. Hungary could provide a “platform” for this effort during the next six months, he said.

Hungary supports an “alternative” looking EU, where most of the power lies with the 27 member states and the European Commission is not a “political” animal, he said.

In recent years Hungary has been seen as an obstructive force at EU level, using its veto to block the release of €6.6 billion in funds earmarked to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“Don’t expect the Hungarian standpoint on things to change just because of the presidency,” Mr Kovacs said. “The veto is a simple expression of one basic fact, that is there is no consensus . . . you can’t go around it,” he said.

Separately, negotiations are continuing between Hungary and the EU over about €20 billion that is being withheld, due to concerns over a rollback of the rule of law. The EU’s continued freezing of funding to Hungary amounts to “blackmailing”, in response to positions the country had taken on migration and LGBT+ rights, Mr Kovacs said.