Europe

Russia hits infrastructure in Odesa, casualties reported, Ukraine says

Ukrainian air force warned city’s residents of threat of incoming missiles

Damaged residential building after Russian drone attack in March. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko>EPA

Mon Jun 24 2024 - 08:11

A Russian attack on Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa on Monday struck civilian infrastructure and caused casualties, the region’s governor said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine’s interior ministry published photographs of a large cloud of smoke rising from the site where emergency services were working to put out a fire.

Russian air strikes on Kharkiv kill at least three and injure 60 ]

The Ukrainian air force had warned the city's residents of the threat of incoming missiles before the explosions sounded.

Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian forces in the 28-month-old full-scale invasion, with many attacks aimed at the city’s port facilities. Russia denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure. – Reuters

READ MORE

More to follow

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024

LATEST STORIES