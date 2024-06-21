One dead in drone attack on southern Krasnodar region, says Russia

Ukraine soldiers test a Ukraine-made drone in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photograph:(Mauricio Lima/The New York Times

Ukraine’s military launched a “mass” drone attack on southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, killing one person and targeting an oil refinery, among other sites, local officials said.

A worker in a boiler room was killed when drone debris crashed into it, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

[ Ukrainians better treated than others displaced by war, Council of Europe says ]

A drone also damaged an office building at an oil refinery, the governor said.

Emergency officials, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said three municipalities came under attack. Fragments from one drone fell on a guest house in Temriuk district, but its residents were evacuated and there were no injuries.

READ MORE

Emergency crews were working at the sites of the attacks. – Reuters

More to follow

[ Russian air attack damages Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ]

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024